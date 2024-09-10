Minnesota DNR to hold open house to discuss trail planning for Cloquet Valley State Forest, Riverlands State Forest (published September 10, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites those interested in non-motorized and motorized use of recreational trail systems in the Cloquet Valley State Forest and Riverlands State Forest in St. Louis County to attend an open house on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 6-8 p.m. at Pike Lake Elementary School, 5682 Martin Road, Duluth, MN 55811.

The open house will offer the public an opportunity to participate in the forest trails revision planning process for Cloquet Valley State Forest and Riverlands State Forest and to provide input on improving trail sustainability and enhancing user experiences.

Potential trail-related actions within the planning area include identifying or creating connections to facilities and amenities, classifying new trails and rerouting or closing unsustainable trails. The project includes both motorized and non-motorized trails.

Written comments may be submitted by fax to: 651-297-1157, by email to [email protected], or by mail to Molly Lou Pintok, DNR Parks and Trails, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4039.

State forest trail designations (e.g., allowing motorized use, creating hunter walking trails, etc.), whether new designations or revisions, must be made by a Commissioner's Order published in the State Register.

For more information, call:

The DNR Division of Parks and Trails, Central Office, St. Paul, 651-259-5095.

The DNR Division of Parks and Trails, area office, Two Harbors, 218-834-1431.

Information is also available on the Minnesota state forest trail planning webpage of the DNR website.