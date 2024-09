Mountain America Credit Union Expands 2024–2025 Educator Grants, Awarding 25 Teachers Up to $50,000

25 teachers from Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and New Mexico will receive classroom grants of up to $2,000 each

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union, through the Mountain America Foundation, recently expanded the Educator Grants program to more than double the number of teachers who will receive educator grants for the 2024–2025 school year. Earlier this year, Mountain America announced it would once again award 10 grants of up to $2,000 each for K–12 classroom learning projects. The program has now increased to award 25 grants to teachers. Eligible schools must be located within the credit union’s six-state footprint of Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Montana, Nevada, and New Mexico. Membership is not required to apply.

“The Mountain America Educator Grant program is now offering a total of $50,000 in funding to support even more educators in the 2024–2025 school year. We warmly invite all educators to apply and take advantage of this opportunity,” said Sharlene Wells, senior vice president of public relations and organizational communications at Mountain America Credit Union. “These grants are designed to bring creative learning to life, and this expansion is a testament to our continued dedication to supporting the passionate educators who tirelessly shape the future of our communities.”

Since 2016, Mountain America has awarded more than 70 grants to teachers and school leaders to support classroom learning. Grants awarded for the 2023–2024 school year funded a wide variety of projects, such as hands-on integrated science supplies, handmade electric guitars, social skills curriculum resources, and more.

John Goodman from Bridger Elementary School in Logan, Utah, was among last year’s recipients. He used the grant to teach students that diversity can be a strength through weekly activities centered on the different countries and languages represented within his school. In Idaho, Mark Waterhouse of Gem State Adventist Academy in Caldwell, Idaho, was able to help students apply math skills to build their own electric guitars. Angelica Abbey from Frye Elementary School in Chandler, Arizona, needed high interest, low level (hi-lo) books to help encourage reading among students in her classroom with a wide range of reading abilities. These are just a few examples of the wide variety of learning opportunities made possible by these grants.

Applications close on September 16, 2024. The 2024–2025 grant recipients will be notified in October 2024. For additional details and to apply, visit macu.com/educator.

