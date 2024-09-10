New U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Campaign Joins HBCU Tour to Increase Flu, COVID-19 Vaccinations

Milwaukee, Wis., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Risk Less. Do More. campaign is partnering with the HBCU Tailgate Tour to increase awareness and access to vaccines that protect against severe illnesses from influenza (flu) and COVID-19. The HBCU Tailgate Tour, which celebrates the culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), will visit eight campuses throughout the country this fall.



Kicking off at Norfolk State University on Friday, Sept. 13, the HBCU Tailgate Tour will host vaccine activations, where fans, students, and alumni can get updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines, as well as health resources and educational materials.



“It’s important to remember that health is wealth,” said Kenneth Washington, sports marketing coordinator for the HBCU Tailgate Tour. “I’m honored the HBCU Tailgate Tour will help educate and empower our community with research-based health information and access to vaccines that prevent serious illness.”

Respiratory viruses hospitalized over 800,000 people last fall and winter. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Black adults were more likely than Latino and White adults to be hospitalized for flu or COVID-19 at the peak of the 2023–2024 respiratory virus season.



“Respiratory illness usually surges during colder weather and can cause severe disease, hospitalization, and even death,” said HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Jeffery A. Nesbit. “The goal of the Risk Less. Do More. campaign is to increase confidence in vaccines that play an important role in preventing severe illness and to provide the information that everyone needs to make the decision to get vaccinated this fall and winter.”

In addition to on-site vaccination activations, the tour stops will feature music, live DJs, health and wellness seminars (at select locations), on-site healthy food samples, and health education resources.

“Risk Less. Do More. will be a crucial element of a multilayered response to encourage people to get vaccinated so they can keep doing more of what they love,” said May Malik, senior advisor for public education campaigns at HHS. “The campaign is working closely with federal agencies, as well as national and local partners, to amplify and extend the reach of the campaign.”

The 2024 HBCU Tailgate Tour includes stops at the following locations:

Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Va., on Sept. 13 and 14

Austin Area Urban League HBCU Live Experience Football Classic in Hutto, Texas, on Oct. 5 and 6

Alabama State University in Montgomery, Ala., on Oct. 11 and 12

Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., on Oct. 18 and 19

Magic City Classic in Birmingham, Ala., on Oct. 25 and 26

North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C., on Nov. 1 and 2

Bayou Classic in New Orleans, La., on Nov. 29 and 30

MLK HBCU Invitational in Greenville, S.C., on Jan. 18 and 19

Visit cdc.gov/RiskLessDoMore to learn more about respiratory viruses, their risk factors, and disease prevention.

About Risk Less. Do More. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Pan Respiratory Virus (PRV) Public Education Campaign (PEC), Risk Less. Do More. seeks to inform the public about influenza (flu), COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines.

The campaign aims to motivate higher uptake of flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines during the 2024–2025 season, reducing the public health burden of respiratory viruses for individuals, families, communities, and the nation. Additionally, the campaign will increase public confidence in flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines; cultivate vaccine literacy; and enhance awareness of vaccine accessibility, especially within vulnerable communities. For more information, visit RiskLessDoMore.hhs.gov.

About the HBCU Tailgate Tour

The HBCU Tailgate Tour is an experiential tailgate celebration of HBCU culture launched in 2018. It is the longest-running HBCU Tour in the United States, entering its sixth season this fall. The HBCU Tour was founded by the Leon Frank Agency, an HBCU partnerships and activation company currently working with more than 14 HBCU campuses, three national HBCU events, and 14 HBCU alumni associations across the country. For more information, please visit hbcutailgatetour.com.

