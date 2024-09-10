BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE - SQSP), Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCQB - NWYF), Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE American - EVBN), PetIQ, Inc. (Nasdaq – PETQ)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE - SQSP)

Under the terms of the agreement, Squarespace will be acquired by Permira for $46.50 per share in cash representing a transaction value of approximately $7.2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Squarespace Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCQB - NWYF)

Under the terms of the agreement, Northway will be acquired by Camden National Corporation (“Camden National”) (Nasdaq - CAC). Northway shareholders will receive 0.83 shares of Camden National common stock for each outstanding share of Northway common stock. Based on Camden National's closing stock price of $37.90 on September 9, 2024, the transaction is valued at approximately $86.6 million or $31.46 per share of Northway common stock. Upon completion of the transaction, Camden National shareholders will own approximately 86% of the combined company and Northway's shareholders will own approximately 14% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Northway Financial Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Camden National is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE American - EVBN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Evans Bancorp will be acquired by NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT”) (Nasdaq - NBTB). NBT will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Evans Bancorp in exchange for common shares of NBT. The exchange ratio will be fixed at 0.91 NBT shares for each share of Evans Bancorp, resulting in an aggregate transaction value of approximately $236 million based on NBT’s closing stock price of $46.28 on September 6, 2024. The investigation concerns whether the Evans Bancorp Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether NBT is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

PetIQ, Inc. (Nasdaq – PETQ)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, PetIQ will be acquired by Bansk Group (“Bansk”) in a deal valued at approximately $1.5 billion. Bansk will acquire all outstanding shares of PetIQ for $31.00 in cash. The investigation concerns whether the PetIQ Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Bansk is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

