DPI Construction Management and Toronto Metropolitan University Partner on Annual $5,000 Architecture Scholarship

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPI Construction Management and Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) are proud to announce a collaborative effort to establish a $5,000 annual scholarship for aspiring professionals in architecture and associated disciplines. This initiative reflects DPI’s dedication to cultivating the next generation of architectural and project management leaders.



Applications for the scholarship will open in October 2024. The award supports a fourth-year undergraduate student in the TMU Department of Architectural Science, who demonstrates excellence in project management. One deserving student will be chosen annually for the next five years, representing a total scholarship value of $25,000. Recipients will be selected based on a combination of academic excellence and a demonstrated passion for innovation in construction and design. The first recipient will be announced in December 2024.

Rick Perin, Co-founder of DPI, reflects on the initiative: “At DPI, we believe in giving back to the community by supporting the future of our industry. Toronto Metropolitan University has produced some of the brightest minds in architecture, and we’re excited to empower students who will go on to shape our vibrant city.”

Elvio Di Simone, Co-founder of DPI, adds: “TMU played a pivotal role in my own career. The education I received there set the foundation for my success in construction management. This scholarship is our way of ensuring that future architects and project managers have the resources and support to follow their own paths and contribute to the evolving landscape of architecture and associated disciplines.”

Marilyne Nouhra, a Senior Project Manager and Operations Manager at DPI and a TMU alumna, shares her perspective: “TMU provided me with a solid foundation in architecture and construction management. The hands-on experience and close-knit community helped me to develop the skills I use every day at DPI, and I’m excited to see what the next generation of architecture program graduates will accomplish with this scholarship.”

DPI has long been a leader in Toronto’s construction management industry, pioneering innovative solutions while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and community engagement. The scholarship is the latest in a series of efforts by the company to foster talent and support the future of the profession.

Founded in 1998, DPI Construction Management is celebrating its 25th anniversary as one of the country’s leading construction management firms based in Toronto. Known for its personalized approach and commitment to excellence, DPI has successfully delivered projects for some of North America’s top corporations. Deeply committed to sustainability, DPI was selected to manage Ontario’s first WELL Building Standards® project.

Co-founders Rick Perin and Elvio Di Simone built the company with a focus on inclusivity, hiring the best talent regardless of gender, race, or sexual orientation. Over 25 years, diversity and inclusion have become core to DPI’s culture. Today, 80-100% of DPI’s Project Delivery teams consist of women and individuals from under-represented groups, reflecting their belief that a diverse workplace is key to sustaining a high-performance, world-class organization.

