The Late Game, a Heartwarming Indie Hockey Movie, Celebrates Canadian Premiere with Release Event During the Toronto International Film Festival

Join the cast, crew and hockey celebs as they cheer the film’s Canadian launch on AppleTV and a broader U.S. distribution

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Late Game, an indie movie about a beer league hockey game, will be released on AppleTV in Canada on September 10, 2024. The film celebrates the spirit of beer league hockey and the support between friends and teammates. Torontonians can join the celebration in person at the Canadian release party on September 12.



As of early September, The Late Game will additionally be available to rent and stream on several platforms in the United States:

Prime Video

AppleTV

Fandango At Home

InDemand

Fans of the film and hockey enthusiasts are invited to join the cast (including Zac Bell), crew, and surprise guests at the Penalty Box Pub, located at 57 Carl Hall Rd in North York, Ontario, on September 12 at 5:00 p.m. This hockey-centric event falls right in the middle of the Toronto International Film Festival, but there’s no red carpet here — just fellow hockey fans having a good time at their favorite local bar.

“This movie was inspired by our shared love of beer league hockey, and we can’t wait for our Canadian friends to be able to join the fun,” said co-creator Jeffrey M. Zucker. “Whether you’re a die-hard hockey fan or an indie movie buff, it’s been amazing to share the culture of beer league hockey with so many people.”

The Late Game was co-created by lifelong hockey fans, former youth teammates, and current beer league teammates Jeff Tyner and Jeffrey M. Zucker. To learn more about the movie and hear from the cast and crew, visit The Late Game website or tune into The Late Game Podcast .

About The Late Game:

The Late Game is a feel-good comedy feature film about one night at a beer league hockey game, the colorful characters on the rink, and the trials of making friends as an adult. It was released in 2024 and produced by Jeff Tyner, Jeffrey M. Zucker, Taylor Rizzo, and Jeff Van Gerwen. Take to the ice with the best hockey movie since "Miracle" — and the first hockey movie dedicated to those who continue to chase the dream in beer league.

