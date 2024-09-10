Enovix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), a global high-performance battery company, today announced its participation in the following investor event:



Fireside Chat with Enovix CEO Dr. Raj Talluri, Hosted by William Blair

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Webcast link: Available here

Live webcasts can be accessed by selecting Events under the News and Events section of the Enovix website at https://ir.enovix.com. Replays of webcasts will be archived following presentations, also in the Events section.

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to deliver high-performance batteries that unlock the full potential of technology products. Everything from IoT, mobile, and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. Enovix partners with OEMs worldwide to usher in a new era of user experiences. Our innovative, materials-agnostic approach to building a higher performing battery without compromising safety keeps us flexible and on the cutting-edge of battery technology innovation.

Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, Korea and Malaysia. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For media and investor inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation

Robert Lahey

Email: ir@enovix.com

