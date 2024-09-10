Network Analytics Industry

Increasing adoption of network analytics by cloud service providers facing challenges in maintaining service level agreements (SLAs) boost market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Growing at a CAGR of 19.7% | The Global Network Analytics Market Size Reach USD 17 Billion by 2032." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global network analytics market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 17 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 492 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06263 The network analytics market is expected to witness notable growth owing to rise in network complexities, surge in network optimization, and increase in adoption of cloud-based network analytics solutions. Moreover, an increase in regulatory compliance and data privacy requirements is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, security and privacy concerns limit the growth of the network analytics market.The network analytics market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, enterprise size, application, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is categorized into network intelligence solutions and services. By deployment mode, it is categorized into on-premise and cloud. Based on enterprise size, the market is categorized into large and small and medium-sized enterprises. In terms of application, the market is classified into customer analysis, risk management and fault detection, network performance management, quality management, and others. Based on end user, the market is categorized into cloud service providers, managed service providers, telecom providers, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A06263 By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global network analytics market share in 2022, and is expected to dominate the market by 2032, owing to cloud-native network analytics solutions to achieve greater agility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness in managing their intricate network infrastructures. However, the small and medium-sized enterprise segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 21.8% throughout the forecast period, owing to robust security analytics within network analytics services, helping SMEs defend against evolving cyber threats. The ongoing evolution of IoT and edge computing also influences network analytics trends for SMEs, offering opportunities for efficient management of these technologies within their network environments.By end user, the telecom providers segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global network analytics market share in 2022, and is expected to dominate the market by 2032, owing to integration of edge computing into telecom infrastructure for faster insights and reduced latency. Moreover, artificial intelligence and automation are increasingly employed to enhance network management efficiency, automate issue resolution, and predict potential problems. However, the cloud service providers segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 22.7% throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing focus on hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, allowing businesses to seamlessly integrate and manage workloads across multiple cloud platforms for flexibility and optimization.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06263 By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding more than one-third of the global network analytics market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to increase in prevalence of cyber threats has made network security analytics. In addition, the deployment of 5G networks is driving the adoption of network analytics for optimizing performance, managing traffic, and ensuring seamless connectivity. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period, owing to the deployment and optimization of 5G networks, drives the adoption of analytics tools to enhance performance and support new applications. The region is witnessing a surge in cloud-native solutions, providing scalability and flexibility for evolving digital infrastructures.The key players profiled in the network analytics industry analysis are Cisco Systems, Inc., Broadcom, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Accenture, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SAS Institute Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Juniper Networks, Inc., and Ciena Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the network analytics industry.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (492 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-analytics-market/purchase-options Recent Partnership in the Market● On March 2023, IBM partnered with Nokia to help the growing sector so that enterprises can benefit from secure, customized connectivity services enabled by a highly available 5G cloud network.● On November 2023, Vodafone Group Plc partnered with Accenture, to commercialize Vodafon's shared operations to accelerate growth, enhance customer service, and drive significant efficiencies for Vodafone's operating companies and partner markets, as well as create new career opportunities for its people.● On April 2023, Accenture partnered with Google Cloud to help businesses better protect critical assets and strengthen security against persistent cyber threats.Recent Upgrade/Product Launch in the Market● On June 2023, Cisco launched the Networking Cloud Platform to simplify the management of networking gear through a single, common interface. The platform has been rolled out alongside enhancements to several of Cisco's products, including ThousandEyes infrastructure monitoring service, and Catalyst portfolio.● On November 2023, Accenture launched a network of generative AI studios in North America where companies can explore ways to optimize and reinvent their business through the responsible use of generative AI applications.Recent Acquisition in the Market● On June 2023, Cisco acquired Accedian's network performance monitoring technology, to expand its portfolio for troubleshooting and fixing network problems that could degrade the quality-of-service carriers guarantee for private 5G networks and critical enterprise applications.● On March 2023, Hewlett Packard Enterprise acquired cloud security services provider Axis Security. The acquisition aimed at incorporating the Axis security service edge (SSE) platform into HPE's edge-to-cloud network security capabilities to deliver integrated networking and security solutions as-a-service.Recent Collaboration in the Market● On February 2023, Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced the collaboration with IBM to pursue the integration of IBM's network automation capabilities with Juniper's Radio Access Network (RAN) optimization and Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) technology.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.