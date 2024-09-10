LSE top in London

LSE remains the top university in London for its fifth consecutive year in the Guardian University Guide 2025 league table, placing fourth across the UK overall.

The School has also been named best in the UK for Accounting and Finance, and continues to rank highly in the UK across all disciplines, including third for International Relations as well as Sociology and Social Policy. Nine subjects in total ranked in the UK top five, including Politics, Economics, Philosophy, History, Law, and Business and Management.

The rankings are based on a range of measures including career prospects, teaching, and student to staff ratio.

LSE also recently climbed one place to fourth overall in The Mail University Guide rankings for 2025.

Commenting on the news, LSE Vice President and Pro-Vice Chancellor (Education) Emma McCoy said: “These excellent results are a credit to our dedicated staff and wider School community.

“At LSE, our students come together with experts from academia and industry to immerse themselves in an education grounded in world-leading social science research and real-world insights. We are committed to providing each of our students with the opportunities to develop the skills, experience and connections to make their own impact in the world.”