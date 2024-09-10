Norton Rose Fulbright strengthens litigation practice with New York partner

New York, NY, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that trial lawyer David Moreno, who has significant experience in sports law, white collar and reputation management, joined its litigation and disputes practice as a partner in New York.

Joining from Blank Rome, David represents clients in state and federal courts in complex civil and corporate litigation as well as in business, real estate, antitrust and product liability disputes. He also advises on white collar matters, including cross-border issues, healthcare fraud, securities fraud and other financial crimes, and leads independent investigations on behalf of his clients.

David counsels athletes, executives, politicians, entrepreneurs and entertainers in high-stakes disputes, business transactions and crisis situations involving reputation management. He has represented professional sports teams, players, leagues and associations in the US and abroad in litigation matters related to contracts, licensing and ownership. David is certified as a contract advisor by the National Football League Players Association and National Basketball Players Association.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“David’s experience in commercial litigation, white collar and sports law, coupled with his dedication to client service, make him an excellent addition to our firm. He joins a deep roster of disputes lawyers that has helped our firm to be recognized as a litigation powerhouse by leading legal publications.”

Steve Jansma, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Litigation and Disputes, commented:

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s litigation and disputes practice advises many of the world’s largest corporations and financial institutions on complex and sensitive disputes both globally and locally. David’s impressive track record and extensive trial experience further enhance our robust offering.”

David, who served as an assistant district attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office earlier in his career, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s far-reaching global platform will allow me to expand my domestic practice while effectively serving my international clients in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. I am excited to join the firm’s top-tier litigation and disputes practice.”

David was recognized as a Rising Star by the New York Law Journal and as a Top Lawyer Under 40 by the Hispanic National Bar Association in 2023. He is the co-founder of the Black In-House Counsel Sports General Counsel Roundtable and the vice chair for the American Bar Association Sports Law Committee.

Licensed in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, David earned his law degree from the University of Miami School of Law and his bachelor’s degree cum laude from Long Island University.

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including Houston, New York, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

