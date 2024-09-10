Avalo Holdings Appoints Distinguished Banking Executive Sanjiv Sanghvi to Board of Directors

Sanjiv Sanghvi joins Avalo Holdings Board of Directors

An executive with extensive experience in commercial banking, treasury management product development, and international finance will be key in propelling Avalo

With my global banking and middle-market client experience, we'll push the envelope in payment transaction technology, drive growth, and give Avalo a real edge in the market.” — Sanjiv Sanghvi

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalo Holdings announces the appointment of Sanjiv Sanghvi, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in commercial banking, treasury management product development, and international finance, to its Board of Directors. Sanghvi's wealth of knowledge and strategic insights, particularly from his long tenure at Wells Fargo, will be key in propelling Avalo Holdings and its subsidiaries, Avalo Labs and IonFi, to new heights in the fintech space.With over three decades of banking expertise, Sanjiv Sanghvi most recently served as Executive Vice President and Regional Head of Commercial Banking at Wells Fargo. In this role, he oversaw services for middle-market companies with annual revenues greater than $20 million across a broad spectrum of industries. Throughout his notable career, Sanghvi held several key leadership positions, including President and CEO of Wells Fargo HSBC Trade Bank and Head of the Global Banking Group, where he oversaw international operations across multiple continents. His vast experience in managing complex banking operations demonstrates his adaptability and forward-thinking approach in a rapidly changing industry.Stephen Coburn, CEO of Avalo Holdings, commented on the appointment: "We're thrilled to have Sanjiv Sanghvi join our Board of Directors. His deep understanding of commercial banking, international finance, risk management, and middle-market client needs is exactly what we need as we push the boundaries in payment transaction technology. Sanjiv's global perspective and regulatory expertise will be crucial as we scale our operations and enter new markets. With his guidance, we're set to accelerate our growth and bring game-changing solutions to the table that will truly set us apart in this competitive landscape."Mr. Sanghvi's appointment is expected to enhance Avalo Holdings' strategic direction and operational excellence. His extensive experience will drive market penetration and elevate the company's standing within the industry. Moreover, his insights into the complexities of global banking and risk management will be crucial as Avalo expands its footprint and delivers greater value to clients and stakeholders.Upon joining the board, Sanjiv Sanghvi stated: "I'm excited to join the board of Avalo Holdings at this pivotal time in the financial services industry. The energy and innovative spirit that Avalo Labs and IonFi are bringing to the market is truly impressive. I look forward to contributing my experience in global banking and middle-market client services to help Avalo Holdings to enhance its product offerings, and strengthen its position as a leader. Together, we'll push the envelope in payment transaction technology, drive rapid growth, and create solutions that will give Avalo a real edge in the market."About Avalo HoldingsAvalo Holdings is at the forefront of transforming payment transaction technology and services for financial institutions and fintechs. Through its two synergistic subsidiaries, Avalo Holdings addresses critical industry pain points, including regulatory complexity, fragmented and siloed transactions, and systemic inefficiencies:1. Avalo Labs LLC ("Avalo"): Pioneers an all-in-one, compliance-centric ecosystem that integrates treasury management, risk, KYCC, and information exchange capabilities. This cutting-edge platform streamlines transactions, enhancing speed, efficiency, transparency, traceability, and security. By leveraging advanced technologies, Avalo automates compliance operations, significantly reducing costs and errors while accelerating processes.2. IonFi LLC ("IonFi"): Harnesses Avalo's innovative technology to deliver comprehensive payment services through its network of providers. IonFi's unique approach includes tailored matching of institutional clients with partner banks, fostering a unified platform for account management and KYCC data access. This enhances operational efficiency, improves customer journeys, and promotes global financial inclusion.Together, these subsidiaries offer unparalleled transparency and traceability in both domestic and cross-border payments, enabling financial firms to make informed decisions, drive growth, and navigate the complex regulatory landscape with confidence.

