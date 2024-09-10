Split Flap Display Makes Waves Aboard Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas - Utopia Station

About

About Oat Foundry Launched in 2013 by a team of six mechanical engineers who met at Philadelphia’s Drexel University, Oat Foundry lives its mission to “Build Cool Stuff” each day. Oat Foundry specializes in interactive analog technology, recreating vintage-style signage from scratch and for a modern era. The company’s products are inspired by classic departure boards, revamped for wireless compatibility from any mobile, tablet or desktop web browser. Today, Oat Foundry has grown from its roots into one of Philadelphia's Top 100 fastest-growing companies—with fifteen employees and satellite offices in Indianapolis and Chicago. Its Split Flap, Picture Flap, and other interactive products have been commissioned by world-class clientele, including 5-star hotels, sports stadiums, and installed in the headquarters of Fortune 500 businesses like Netflix, Nike, Google, Amazon, Starbucks, Delta, and American Airlines. Learn more at oatfoundry.com

Oat Foundry