Prime Minister Dr Golob meets Olympic medal winners

SLOVENIA, September 9 - Prime Minister Dr Robert Golob today attended a reception and award ceremony for athletes and coaches to commemorate the Olympic medals that Slovenia took home from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The Prime Minister and the Minister of Economy, Tourism and Sport, Matjaž Han, and the President of the Olympic Committee of Slovenia, Franjo Bobinec addressed the athletes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.