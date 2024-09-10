Seamless Advanced Solutions Joins Forces with Optimus Technology Group to Provide Superior Data Centers, Artificial Intelligence, and Power Supply Solutions

Austin, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seamless Advanced Solutions is now known as Optimus TechServices and officially becomes part of the Optimus Technology Group. The Optimus Technology Group will provide world-class solutions with six core business units: Optimus TechServices, Optimus Communications, Optimus Data Centers, Optimus Security, Optimus Power, and Optimus Artificial Intelligence. The creation of Optimus Technology Group allows the company to act quickly to deliver consistent services for its clients. Inspired by more than 80 years of combined experience, at its core is the commitment to deliver on the promise of a superior client experience since 2017.

“The rapid advancement and adoption of AI are having a profound impact as companies scramble to migrate to more advanced AI-supported technology,” said Sam Tenorio III, president of Optimus Technology Group. “Our rebrand is a strategic decision to pivot from traditional Hardware, SaaS, and Networking services and move toward solutions that allow companies and organizations to embrace AI fully. Unlike other providers, we have the solid financial backing, talent, and relationships to unlock, accelerate, and optimize practical ways that companies and government institutions can effectively outsource their data center ownership with minimal impact on the power grid.”

Based in Austin, Texas, a core focus for Optimus Technology Group will be building and managing flexible colocation facilities with public and private cloud interconnects, with an additional focus on diverse power infrastructure and artificial intelligence. The company’s scalable data center solutions are designed to meet a company’s needs now and as they grow with evolving technology.

“Seamless Advanced Solutions is a genuine business success story, and this is a natural evolution of the business,” said Steven Frank, Head of Communications at Optimus Technology Group. “Optimus Technology Group better represents our goals and ability to accelerate the adoption of AI and data center ownership across the country. Our new focus uniquely positions our team to address the complexities of AI development for corporate, government, and private organizations. I’m confident that the Optimus Technology Group will have a profound impact on the AI and data center landscape and bring new opportunities for our clients across the Americas.”

Optimus Technology Group will also address the demand placed on the national power grid. The company has partnered with one of the largest private owners of U.S. power generation assets to address efficiency and reliability challenges better as the demand for energy accelerates. The company is positioned to be the industry’s premier company and offers a holistic approach to building, powering, and managing data centers nationwide.

“Our current clients won’t experience any downtime or disruption in service with our rebrand and new focus,” said Tenorio. “Our team will continue to deliver critical IT, networking, and security services that will keep their business running smoothly. In fact, our new focus will better prepare our customers to transition from outdated SaaS and networking solutions to more advanced AI-powered applications and data storage.”

More information can be found at www.OptimusTG.com and ContactUs@ots.com.

About Optimus TechServices

Formerly known as Seamless Advanced Solutions, Optimus TechServices is a national IT services firm that offers competitive IT solutions. At our core, our team is dedicated to shaping the future of data management, security, and power supply through innovative technology, turn-key solutions, and strategic financial partnerships that empower us to drive digital evolution across industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

