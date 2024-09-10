Tube Packing Market Size to Achieve USD 18.68 Bn by 2033

The global tube packaging market size is calculated at USD 11.23 billion in 2024 and is expected to achieve around USD 18.68 billion by 2033, expanding at a solid CAGR of 5.82% between 2024 and 2033.

Ottawa, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tube packaging market size is predicted to increase from USD 10.73 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 17.47 billion by 2032, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics. The market is registering a notable CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.



Get a comprehensive free sample: https://www.towardspackaging.com/personalized-scope/5205

Key Takeaways: Leading Factors of the Tube Packaging Market

Shift towards convenient packaging due to easy dispensing is the major factor that drives the market.

Demand for recyclable packaging perceives growth in North America due to environmental friendliness.

perceives growth in North America due to environmental friendliness. Aside from pharmaceutical and food industry, personal care sector is anticipating growth in upcoming years.

Competition from different packaging alternatives is an unceasing challenge for the market.

Get the latest insights on packaging industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardspackaging.com/get-an-annual-membership

Market Overview

Demand for Convenient Mechanism and Barrier Protection

The tube packaging market revolves around packaging of the products which provides lighter dispensing options and viscosity of the product. Along with this, providing versatile sizes and designing appealing packaging adhering to consumer preferences and desires are also the leading objective of the market. The demand for convenient dispensing mechanism which is flip-top tube wherein the consumers don’t have to worry about losing the lid, leakage prevention and additional barrier for product protection has increased the demand of the market.

In January 2023, Unette Group launched a sustainable product, Tear n Tuck, a re-closable tube, which has lightweight material and 70% decrease in plastic and its easy access prevents leaks and spillages. The tube can be folded and tucked after its use which had made it convenient and versatile for packaging products like suncream, lubricants, topical creams, and other pastes or liquids.

The barrier protections like ethylene vinyl alcohol attributes to the integrity of tube packaging, given the reason it maintains the moisture, protects content from oxygen and blocks oil from transferring through the tune layers. In addition, the active ingredient protection is the major factor that attracts key players and investments in the tube packaging market.

If there's anything you'd like to ask, feel free to get in touch with us @ sales@towardspackaging.com

Driver

Growing Preference for Hygiene and Sustainability Drive the Market

The major driving factors are the increasing demand for hygienic packaging wherein the consumers can easily access and control the amount of product due to providence of different types of heads. Apart from this, avoiding direct contact and preventing contamination of the product due to squeezing ability of tube packing also leads to the growth of the market.

The focus on sustainable packaging also boosts the market by attracting the market players which are driven by environmental consciousness. The key players in the tube packaging market adopting the eco-friendly policy usually utilize materials made from recyclable plastic, sugarcane material and natural fibres which produce less environmental print.

Restraint

Government Regulations and Competition from Alternative Packaging Players

The leading challenge which hinders the growth of the tube packaging market is competition from alternative options. The options like glass bottles provide larger sizes compared to the limited availability of the tube sizes. Apart from this, pouches and cartons provide durability and flexibility with additional customization feature.

Furthermore, they also provide solid product protection with being cost-effective in nature. Confirmation of packaging material according to the government standards adhering to product safety and child resistance will decide the future of the particular company and negligence will result in loss of license and global shipping market.

Get a customized report designed according to your preferences: https://www.towardspackaging.com/customization/5205

AI Integration

Smart Packaging is the Future of Packaging Industry

The technological advancement begins opens its pandora box by initiating e-commerce which provided consumers the customization and shipping option further being developed according to customer’s preferences. Sustainable solutions are the future packaging option as the consumers and government policies are leaning towards waste reduction, lower carbon footprint, and recyclable and reusable materials.

The use of nanotechnology, radio frequency identification and nearby-field communication are the results of technological renaissance which will increase the growth rate of tube packaging market. Furthermore, the additive manufacturing technology, print-to-order technology, third-dimension technology, cognitive computing, robotic process automation and smart warehousing will offer efficiency accessibility to logistic data beyond human ability.

Opportunity

Material Trends and Flexible Packaging Manifest Opportunities

In the upcoming years, the offering of flexibility and emerging market trends are observed to serve multiple opportunities to the tube packaging market. The tube packaging market offers flexible packaging which makes transportation and storage of the product easy and efficient with its versatile features like durability and adaptability. The portion control and enhanced protection of product will not only reduce waste, but also ease environmental impact. The natural materials like bamboo and plant fibres attract environmental enthusiasts consequently increasing the opportunities in tube packaging market.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific: Growing Middle Class and Cosmetics Sector Drives Tube Packaging Market

Asis-Pacific is the leading region for the tube packaging market. The market in this region is driven by vast population with rising middle class, high disposable incomes and increasing consumer awareness. Countries like India and China are leading contributors in the tube packaging market due to a boost in personal care and cosmetics industries. The shift towards sustainable solution due to strict government regulations and premium quality packaging drives the market growth. The utilization of recyclable tube packaging to produce less carbon footprint is the goal of the Asian region.

In June 2024, SVR brand relies on Albéa Tubes technology which was made of 41% recycled plastics and thin wall technology. The solution used in the production provided 55% of total weight reduction wherein the 100g tube was equivalent to 40 showers, which, also included the use of 400ml Topi Alyse Cleansing Gel. The company stated that the tube technology reduced 3 GHG emissions.



North America has established itself as the mature market with its focus on providing sustainable packaging and biodegradable tubes. The demand for innovative designs in tube gave rise to research and development of recyclable solutions. Countries like US and Canada are the leading contributors in the tube packaging market.

In November 2023, Colgate, the leading provider of toothpaste, stated that it had tested various combinations and declared to have invented the first recyclable toothpaste tube. The company’s sustainability and innovation manager Adrian Sen released a statement that Colgate had led the foundation of eco-friendly toothpaste tube and other companies have followed suit since then. By 2025, the company aims to reduce virgin plastic by one-third and integrate 25% PCR plastic packaging.



Tube Packaging Market Key Companies:



Albéa Group

Berry Global Inc.

Essel Propack Limited

CCL Industries

Huhtamäki Oyj

Amcor plc

Sonoco Products Company

Montebello Packaging

Alltub Group

Hoffmann Neopac AG

Others

Recent Developments in the Tube Packaging Market

Company Emballator Headquarters United Kingdom Recent Development In August 2022, Emballator had launched a new tube which was a part of its Small Dose range, an integrated twist-off reseal closure, which maintained the product freshness and also provided safety seal before it was used. The company stated that the tube was produced with 100% green power while it also compiled the standard regulations - ISO9001:2015, ISO15378:2017 and ISO14001.





Company NeoPac Headquarters United States of America Recent Development In May 2024, Neopac, a global player of packaging and dosing applications, had launched Polyfoil Sensation, a recycling-ready barrier tube with enhanced capacity with its size ranging from 25-40 mm in diameter and 15-150ml in volume, was introduced at Luxe Pack, New York. The tube has different applicator options which were roll-on, lip-head and airless pump.

Segmental Insights

By Type

The squeeze and collapsible packaging is the dominating segment in the tube packaging market. It is dominating due to its properties which are easy dispensing and enhanced protection. The squeeze and collapsible packaging are easy for the customer to open and the design techniques provides portion control which ensures hygiene and convenience. All these qualities ensure that the product is germ-free, hermetically sealed for the highly perishable products, in result, is used for liquids such as creams, gel, pastes.

The twist packaging segment is the fastest growing segment in the tube packaging market. It will dominate the market due to its properties which are optimal protection and flexibility according to the product requitement. The twist packaging offers easing opening and closing experience with telescopic adjustment while ensuring the firm hold force, durable and reusable material and moisture resistance feature and this has increased its market demand.

By Application

The personal and oral care segment is the dominating segment in the tube packaging market. The segment dominates due to increasing consumer awareness regarding hygiene and product sensitivity. The tube packaging provides easy dispensing, active ingredients and product security. The quick access and easy opening gain the consumer’s interest and increases the tube packaging demand in personal care sector.

The food segment is the fastest growing segment in the tube packaging market. The segment dominates due to its need for providing fresh food, effective barrier protection and easy transportation. The products that sensitive to oxidants and moisture need sealed packaging and tube packaging offers it to the food sector with its versatile features and aesthetic appeal.

More Insights in Towards Packaging:

The global topical drugs packaging market size is estimated to reach USD 71.63 billion by 2033, up from USD 28.47 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.82% from 2024 to 2033.



size is estimated to reach USD 71.63 billion by 2033, up from USD 28.47 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.82% from 2024 to 2033. The global tinplate packaging market size is estimated to reach USD 2.91 billion by 2033, up from USD 1.78 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.17% from 2024 to 2033.



size is estimated to reach USD 2.91 billion by 2033, up from USD 1.78 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.17% from 2024 to 2033. The global micro perforated films packaging market size is estimated to reach USD 2.90 billion by 2033, up from USD 1.84 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.80% from 2024 to 2033.



size is estimated to reach USD 2.90 billion by 2033, up from USD 1.84 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.80% from 2024 to 2033. The global industrial electronics packaging market size is estimated to reach USD 3.37 billion by 2033, up from USD 2.19 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.54% from 2024 to 2033.



size is estimated to reach USD 3.37 billion by 2033, up from USD 2.19 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.54% from 2024 to 2033. The global industrial drums market size reached USD 15.94 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 32.89 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.



size reached USD 15.94 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 32.89 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. The global airless packaging market size is estimated to reach USD 15.91 billion by 2033, up from USD 8.38 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.79% from 2024 to 2033.



size is estimated to reach USD 15.91 billion by 2033, up from USD 8.38 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.79% from 2024 to 2033. The global green packaging film market size reached US$ 11.55 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around US$ 19.85 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.



size reached US$ 11.55 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around US$ 19.85 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033. The global semiconductor packaging market size reached US$ 41.05 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around US$ 108.82 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 10.24% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.



size reached US$ 41.05 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around US$ 108.82 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 10.24% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033. The global plastic healthcare packaging market size reached US$ 24.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around US$ 40.51 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.



size reached US$ 24.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around US$ 40.51 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033. The global sustainable foodservice packaging market size is estimated to reach USD 108.80 billion by 2033, up from USD 59.42 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.37% from 2024 to 2033.

Tube Packaging Market TOC Overview

Market Segmentation

Financial Analysis Plan

Revenue Analysis by Region and Segment

Cost Structure Analysis

Supply Chain Intelligence/Streamline Operations

Key Suppliers and Distributors

Distribution and Sales Channels

Market Size and Forecast by Segment

Regional Market Analysis

Cross-sectional and Cross-border Analysis

Cross Segmentation

Integration of AI in the Tube Packaging Industry

Overview of AI Technologies in Tube Packaging

Applications of AI in Tube Packaging

Smart Tracking and Inventory Management

Predictive Maintenance and Quality Control

Optimization of Supply Chain Logistics

Case Studies and Examples

Future Prospects and Innovations

Production and Consumption Data

Global Production Volumes

Regional Production Analysis

Key Trends in Production and Consumption



View Tube Packaging Market Full TOC: https://www.towardspackaging.com/table-of-content/tube-packaging-market-sizing

Act Now and Get Your Tube Packaging Market Size, Companies and Insight 2033 @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/price/5205

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavours. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.

Browse our Brand-New Journal:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/

https://www.towardsautomotive.com/

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-packaging/

Get Our Freshly Printed Chronicle: https://www.packagingwebwire.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.