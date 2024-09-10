Hint Health and Tendo Care Connect Join Forces to Enhance Employer Healthcare Offerings

Tendo Care Connect and Hint Connect Bring Affordable, Bundled Direct Healthcare Solutions to Employers

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tendo is excited to partner with Hint Health to provide employers with a fully bundled direct care solution, combining the nationwide Direct Primary Care (DPC) network, Hint Connect, with affordable downstream care and procedures through our Care Connect Platform. Now, employers can access DPC with Hint Connect’s network of over 550 clinicians and clear, all-inclusive pricing for specialist referrals and procedures through integrated referral workflows by the DPC clinician. This partnership simplifies access to high-quality care for patients while helping employers manage healthcare costs efficiently.



Hint Health is a leading DPC technology platform, managing over 1 million members with its secure software. Hint’s national network of DPC physicians, Hint Connect, offers employers a simple front door to hundreds of DPC practices across the nation. Through this strategic partnership with Tendo, employers have a single, integrated solution for direct contracting from primary care through surgical bundles, covering the vast majority of employees’ healthcare needs. Hint Connect’s DPC clinicians can use Tendo's Care Connect Marketplace to seamlessly access high-quality care and transparent pricing from thousands of providers across the nation.

"We are excited to work with Tendo and participate in their innovative Care Connect platform," said Zak Holdsworth, co-founder and CEO of Hint Health. "Together, Tendo and Hint Health provide a comprehensive solution for employers to manage total healthcare costs effectively while improving access to high-quality care for their employees.”

Through this partnership, employers will benefit from Tendo’s pre-negotiated, cash-rate contracts, resulting in average savings of 20-40%. This ensures that both cost efficiency and high-quality care are seamlessly embedded into the referral workflow. Care Connect’s referral tool embeds advanced features for the PCP navigator—procedure level quality scores, bundled care episodes, EMR integrated payments, and scheduling coordination—provide a comprehensive solution for employers who want to optimize healthcare delivery.

"Tendo is thrilled to work with Hint Health and their DPC providers," said Ben Maisano, SVP Head of Strategy. "Together, our combined solution offers employers peace of mind, ensuring their members are supported by a trusted primary care clinician with a personal connection. The DPCs can refer members to specialist and procedural care in our Care Connect marketplace which has upfront pricing, episode bundles, and scheduling coordination baked in."

About Tendo

Tendo, a software company recognized as one of Forbes America's Best Startup Employers for 2024, is reimagining what is possible in healthcare.

Founded by siblings Dan Goldsmith and Jennifer Goldsmith, the company works with leading health systems to deliver exceptional patient experiences, better clinical outcomes, and greater efficiency for patients, clinicians, and caregivers. Tendo’s solutions bring continuity to healthcare's complex and disconnected landscape and insights to improve quality, health, and financial outcomes. With the recent acquisition of MDsave, Tendo is now able to offer patients a comprehensive platform to easily search, schedule, pay for, and manage healthcare services with transparent pricing. Learn more at www.tendo.com and www.mdsave.com .

About Hint Health

Hint Health is the leading digital health company dedicated to supporting the growth and success of the Direct Primary Care (DPC) movement. With a mission to power direct care and make it the new standard, Hint’s technology powers thousands of clinics and networks across the nation providing care for over a million members. Hint also produces Hint Summit , the leading DPC innovation conference and supports Hint Connect , a curated national network of independent DPC clinics.

Founded in 2013 by Zak Holdsworth and Graham Melcher, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more visit hint.com .

Media Inquiries

Carly Ray

Senior Director, Marketing

Tendo

Email: carly@tendo.com

