Wake Radiology Adds Eight Physicians to Serve Patients in Multiple Specialty Areas

Raleigh, N.C., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare, the leading provider of outpatient medical imaging in the Triangle, has welcomed eight physicians to their team over the past 60 days – all of whom have completed advanced fellowships.



The Triangle’s oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider, Wake Radiology has attracted these highly trained and talented radiologists as a result of the practice’s ongoing commitment to recruiting and hiring subspecialty trained, board certified physicians and investing in delivering the highest quality patient care. The newly hired Wake Radiology radiologists are providing imaging expertise in the following specialized areas: musculoskeletal/informatics; breast imaging; pediatric; interventional; abdominal; and neuroimaging.

“Wake Radiology is physician-led. We place a priority on providing compassionate care for our patients and giving prompt, accurate diagnostic information to the physicians who have sent their patients to us,” said Dr. Brent Townsend, president and managing partner of Wake Radiology. “We are delighted to have these talented new colleagues join our team of radiologists delivering the highest standard of care for all of our patients.”

With the addition of these eight new physicians, Wake Radiology’s team of more than 60 radiologists serves 14 locations across the region. Here is a look at the radiologists who have just joined the practice:

Jeffrey Ashton, MD, joined Wake Radiology July 1, 2024. Subspecialty: Abdominal Imaging

Dr. Ashton earned his bachelor's degrees in chemical engineering and physiology from Brigham Young University. He continued his education at Duke University School of Medicine’s Medical Scientist Training Program (MSTP), where he enrolled in a prestigious dual-degree MD/PhD program. At Duke, Dr. Ashton earned his PhD in biomedical engineering, focusing his research on functional and molecular imaging using nanoparticle contrast agents for dual-energy CT. He continued his training at Duke, completing his internship in internal medicine, residency in diagnostic radiology, and fellowship in abdominal imaging.

Susan Turner, MD, joined Wake Radiology July 1, 2024. Subspecialty: Breast Imaging

Raised in New Bern and attending all North Carolina universities, Dr. Turner earned her bachelor’s degree at North Carolina State University, later attending the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. She completed her residency in radiology and fellowship in breast imaging at Wake Forest University.

Caleb Epps, MD, joined Wake Radiology July 29, 2024. Subspecialty: Pediatric Radiology

Dr. Epps is a native North Carolinian, growing up in Wake Forest before moving to Utah to earn his B.S. in nutritional science from Brigham Young University. He went on to complete his master’s degree in human nutrition at Columbia University, before returning to North Carolina for medical school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dr. Epps completed his transitional year internship at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga. After finishing his internship year, he completed his residency at UNC-Chapel Hill and fellowship in pediatric radiology at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Rob Sukumar, MD, joined Wake Radiology August 1, 2024. Subspecialty: Neuroradiology

Dr. Sukumar received his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He graduated from the Tufts University School of Medicine and completed a comprehensive set of programs at the University of Virginia, including an internship in internal medicine, a residency in diagnostic radiology, and a fellowship in neuroradiology.

Erik A. Eklund, MD, joined Wake Radiology August 1, 2024. Subspecialty: Musculoskeletal

Dr. Eklund earned his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and Spanish linguistics/philology from the University of Virginia. He also completed medical school, an internship in general surgery, his residency in diagnostic imaging, and a fellowship in musculoskeletal/informatics at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

Venki Ramakrishnan, MD, joined Wake Radiology August 5, 2024. Subspecialty: Interventional Radiology

Dr. Ramakrishnan earned his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Maryland Baltimore County before attending medical school at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. He then completed his surgical internship, residency, and fellowship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Alexander Reddy, MD, joined Wake Radiology August 19, 2024. Subspecialty: Abdominal Imaging

Dr. Reddy received his bachelor’s degree in microbiology from the University of Oklahoma. He went on to attend medical school at Baylor College of Medicine before returning to Oklahoma to complete his internship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. He then finished his residency and fellowship at the prestigious Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, part of the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Crysta Kyrazis, MD, joined Wake Radiology August 30, 2024. Subspecialities: Abdominal and Breast Imaging

Dr. Kyrazis completed the University of Florida College of Medicine’s prestigious Medical Honors Program (MHP), earning a combined B.S.-M.D. degree. She then completed her residency in radiology and fellowship in abdominal imaging at the University of Michigan.

About Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare

Founded in 1953, Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare is proud to be the oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle. With 14 locations, it offers comprehensive diagnostic imaging services, including MRIs, CT scans, X-rays, ultrasounds, and 3D mammography. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, Wake Radiology enhances access to specialized imaging services and reduces costs for patients in the region. To learn more, visit www.WakeRad.com.













