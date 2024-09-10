DigiKey Launches Annual Back2School Prize Giveaway

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, has launched its popular Back2School Prize Giveaway. The annual contest provides college students a chance to win DigiKey store credit they can use to purchase products for building and designing the next generation of solutions.



There will be nine prize giveaways, and winners will be randomly selected. One grand prize winner will receive $1,000 USD in DigiKey credit; three Tier 2 prize winners will receive $500 USD in DigiKey credit; and five Tier 3 prize winners will receive $250 USD in DigiKey credit.

“Every year, we look forward to the Back2School Prize Giveaway and providing students with the tools, products and resources they need to accelerate progress in their fields,” said Brooks Vigen, senior director of global strategic marketing at DigiKey. “DigiKey has a long history of empowering and supporting the next generation of innovators, and we look forward to seeing their future designs and technologies.”

The sweepstakes is open to any student with a university or college email address, and entries may be made in students’ local language. To learn more or enter the Back2School Prize Giveaway, visit DigiKey’s website here. Submissions are open from Aug. 19 – Oct. 18, 2024, and winners will be announced around Nov. 15, 2024.

To learn more about DigiKey’s free educational tools and academic resources for coursework and projects, visit the DigiKey website.

