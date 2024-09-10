IBN Announces CryptoNewsAudio Production Featuring Chris Were, CEO of Verida

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest CryptoNewsAudio Production as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

CryptoCurrencyWire’s latest audio production features Chris Were, Co-Founder and CEO of Verida, a pioneering decentralized data network and self-custody wallet that empowers users with control over their digital identity and data.

To begin the interview, Were discussed his background before introducing Verida and its mission.

“In high school, I started building websites and, over the years, that evolved into web applications in Web 2.0. More recently, I’ve been working in Web3 and the blockchain space,” he said. “Throughout that journey, I've worked on all sorts of interesting projects – from algorithmic trading on stock markets to real-time search engines. Notably, I had a company building CRM software for nonprofit organizations. In that role, we had to deal with a lot of sensitive information about individuals, so I learned a lot about securing personal data and came face-to-face with some of the challenges that exist.”

“That particular business showed me that there was this really important problem to solve around technology and digital identity – who owns and controls our personal data and how it’s used. That was really the impetus to starting Verida and thinking about how a lot of the blockchain and decentralized technology could be applied, not just in crypto assets but also in terms of identity and data ownership.”

“Verida is an abbreviation of the words verification, identity and data, and that’s really at our core. It's this idea of owning your identity and your data and everything being verifiable. In a world where the big tech companies own and control that data, we're at their whim in terms of what happens with that information. The big tech companies profit from your data, and they're the only ones that can innovate and create new products using your data. You can't easily give access to others to do interesting things with it. That’s why our vision statement is that everyone should be able to take ownership and control their data. Our data should be used to benefit us in our everyday lives.”

Join IBN’s Jonathan Keim and CryptoNewsAudio’s latest guest to learn more about how decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs) are impacting everyday technology users and disrupting the status quo.

To hear the entire episode please visit: https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com/CryptoNewsAudio

About Verida

Verida is a private self-sovereign data DePIN with confidential compute for AI applications. The Verida Network provides secure and private database storage for users to own and control their private data. Verida’s “Private Data Bridge” enables user data to be unlocked from centralized platforms and made available for a new generation of personal AI applications and web3 applications that require user data.

Verida’s Self-Sovereign Compute Network is privacy-preserving enabling a user’s personal, encrypted data to be integrated with leading AI models, ensuring end-to-end privacy, safeguarding personal data from model owners, and unlocking a new era of hyper-personal and safe AI experiences

For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.verida.network

