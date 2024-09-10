Tolentino: Ombudsman's transmission sheet indicates that the RTC in Capas, Tarlac has no jurisdiction in Guo's case

PHILIPPINES, September 10 - Press Release

September 10, 2024 Ombudsman's transmission sheet indicates that the RTC in Capas, Tarlac has no jurisdiction in Guo's case

Second manifestation of Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino

Senate session My second manifestation, Mr. President, has something to do with the case of former Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac. Kahapon po, Mr. President, sinabi ko na baka po walang jurisdiction ang Regional Trial Court of Capas, Tarlac, Branch 109. The ruling made by our good chairperson was to refer the matter to the Ombudsman. Apparently, Mr. President, the Ombudsman in a transmittal letter dated 29 August 2024, signed by Assistant Ombudsman Rex Reynaldo Sandoval, transmitted the information to the Executive Judge of Capas, Tarlac, with the request that an appropriate action be made in the determination of the nearest judicial region pursuant to Office of Court Administrator Circular 10-2024. Ibig sabihin po, Mr. President, wala pong jurisdiction. Sang-ayon po dito, wala pong jurisdiction yung Capas, Tarlac, at binibigyan po ng poder ang Executive Judge na pumili ng pinakamalapit na judicial region. I am stressing this, Mr. President, to highlight again that as of today, the Senate's warrant of arrest should be considered as the only valid warrant of arrest in existence today. I submit my second manifestation. Thank you very much, Mr. President.

