Nanovis Celebrates 20,000 Technology Devices Implanted in Patients

Their nanotechnology has been shown to increase and accelerate bone growth and healing.

COLUMBIA CITY, IN, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanovis, a leader in nanotechnology surface solutions, proudly announces a major milestone: 20,000 nanotechnology-enhanced devices have been successfully implanted in patients with no reports of infections or pseudoarthrosis in the FDA MAUDE database. Nanovis' proprietary nanoVIS Ti™ Surface Technology has demonstrated its ability to increase and accelerate bone growth and healing, further solidifying its position as a market leader in the development of nanotechnology for enhanced patient outcomes.

“It has been great to witness the adoption and success of nanotechnology-designated surfaces in spine surgery," said Jeff Shepherd, Nanovis' Chief Commercial Officer. "Nanovis is the only private company who has made their nanotechnology surface commercially available to companies in spine, orthopedics, and dental. Our human clinical success in spine, our in vivo and in vitro data sets, our FDA label to include comparative surface data, and our nanotechnology master files can accelerate FDA clearances and improve commercial performance. We look forward to partnering with companies to bring this superior nanotechnology surface to their implants and portfolios.”

Achieving 20,000 implanted devices marks a significant achievement for Nanovis, underscoring the value of its nanotechnology solutions in driving improved patient outcomes. Nanovis is distinguished as the only private company with an FDA-designated nanotechnology surface that is commercially scaled and available to companies across spine, orthopedics, and dental markets.

Unlike other companies that use "nano" in their product name or as a marketing term, Nanovis’ FDA nanotechnology designation reflects a rigorous process in which surfaces are engineered at scales smaller than 100 nanometers to produce a biological effect at the implant surface. This unique distinction is explicitly noted in the product’s Instructions for Use (IFU), underscoring the genuine nanotechnological enhancement of Nanovis devices.

"Our vision is innovation, and our mission is to be the market leader in developing and producing implant nano surface technology," said Brian More, CEO of Nanovis. "I am proud of the Nanovis team, our perseverance and our collaboration with Sites Medical and Micropulse over the last decade in bringing our vision to fruition. Implant surface technologies should promote holistic healing, which includes implant biological integration and reduced infection risk. I am excited to see the market-changing impact our team will experience as we introduce a pipeline of surface technologies to address the unique problems in the various market segments."

Nanovis’ nanoVIS Ti™, available through Nanovis Surface Technologies, leverages four core pillars to enhance bone growth and healing: reducing bacterial colonization, improving inflammatory response, increasing vascularization, and accelerating osseointegration. These pillars collectively contribute to optimal implant performance and accelerated healing outcomes.

To date, Nanovis has cleared eight products with nanotechnology designation, covering both commercially pure (cp) titanium and titanium alloys. The company has also successfully integrated its nanotechnology surface on macroporous and micron-roughened implants, broadening its availability to companies in orthopedics, spine, and dental sectors seeking to enhance the clinical and commercial performance of their devices.

Nanovis invites industry professionals, clinicians, and partners to join their upcoming webinar on Wednesday, September 11th at 7 pm EST, where experts will discuss the science behind nanoVIS Ti™ Surface Technology and explore its transformative potential for implant performance. Register today here.

About Nanovis

Nanovis is a technology-driven company committed to discovering unmet clinical needs, developing innovative and enabling solutions, and validating new technologies for clinical and market acceptance. Founded in 2006, Nanovis has become a market leader in nanotechnology used to improve the biological integration of implanted medical devices.

The company, through its subsidiary Nanovis Spine, has successfully commercialized its proprietary nanoVIS Ti™ Surface Technology across a range of spinal implants, including the Nano FortiFix™ Pedicle Screws and the Nano FortiCore™ PEEK Titanium Hybrid Interbodies which is further enhanced with OsteoSync™ porous titanium technology licensed from Sites Medical. With a pipeline of innovations, Nanovis is focused on being the market leader in developing and manufacturing implant surface technology to improve healing. Ready to learn more about the science behind nanoVIS Ti™ Surface Technology? Join us on LinkedIn.

