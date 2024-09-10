Light People: Prof. Juejun Hu, exploring the light

Prof Juejun Hu at MIT

GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor Juejun Hu was admitted by Tsinghua University as top scorer in the science college entrance examination of Fujian Province. After graduating, he went to MIT to pursue further studies, where he continued to excel and became a faculty member. Each step of his journey has been marked by extraordinary achievements, setting a standard that few can match. Today, Prof. Hu is recognized as a leading expert in integrated photonics and optical materials. His pioneering research has not only advanced the frontiers of academia but also made significant impacts on industrial applications. In this interview, we invite you to delve into Prof. Hu’s research world, exploring his unique insights into technological innovation and how he uses the power of science to shape the future.

