VisibilityOne Announces Appointment of John Elms as CEO

John Elms Brings Decades of Industry Experience in Enterprise Communications and Executive Leadership to VisibilityOne

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VisibilityOne , a leading provider of a cloud-based enterprise conferencing monitoring, management, and remediation platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Elms as Chief Executive Officer. A long-time veteran and recognized leader in the communications industry, Elms brings a wealth of experience and executive leadership in voice, video and data communications developed during his tenure at renowned companies such as PictureTel, Spectralink, Connexall, Critical Alert, and TigerConnect.Most recently, Elms led Critical Alert, a provider of nurse call solutions, acquired by TigerConnect, a SaaS-based secure voice, video, and text communication platform used by leading healthcare organizations. His deep understanding of mission-critical communication technology, customer focus and his proven track record in scaling companies will be invaluable as he takes the helm at VisibilityOne."We are thrilled to welcome John to the VisibilityOne team," said Von Bedikian, Chairman of VisibilityOne. "John's extensive leadership experience in the communications and technology sectors, coupled with his passion for driving innovation, aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize enterprise conferencing monitoring, management and remediation. Under his leadership, we look forward to accelerating our growth and enhancing our offerings to better serve our customers."John Elms added, "I am excited to join VisibilityOne at such a pivotal time in the company's journey. The enterprise communications landscape continues to evolve, and VisibilityOne is uniquely positioned to address the growing need for robust, reliable, and easy-to-manage solutions. I look forward to working with the team to build on the company’s success and drive the next phase of growth."Elms' appointment underscores VisibilityOne's commitment to expanding its leadership team with seasoned professionals who bring a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the video conferencing and communications industries.For more information about VisibilityOne and its solutions, please visit www.visibility.one About VisibilityOneVisibilityOne, Product of the Year ’24 winner awarded by MSP Today, provides a unique and innovative enterprise conferencing monitoring, management and remediation platform that assures seamless and reliable communications in today’s hybrid work environments and gives organizations unparalleled insights into their collaboration investments. The patented platform enhances the quality, reliability, and usability of conferencing technologies, maximizing user efficiency, and making it easier for support teams to identify and resolve issues quickly when they arise.

