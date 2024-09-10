Nanohmics and NovaCentrix Announce Strategic Collaboration to Revolutionize Flexible Microwave Electronics

We are very excited to partner with Nanohmics and PulseForge to bring this revolutionary material to market.” — Charles Munson, CEO of NovaCentrix

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nanohmics , a leader in advanced material sciences, and NovaCentrix , a global provider of conductive inks and photonic curing solutions, are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration to introduce a groundbreaking ferrite-based paint designed for the next generation of flexible microwave electronics.This innovative ferrite material, developed by Nanohmics, offers unique advantages that set it apart from traditional printed antenna materials:- Superior Magnetic Properties: The ferrite-based paint provides enhanced magnetic permeability at high frequencies, enabling the miniaturization of inductors and Wi-Fi band antennas.- Flexible Substrate Compatibility: The material is engineered to be printed on flexible substrates, expanding the possibilities for wearable technology, piezoelectric sensors, flexible displays, and other emerging electronic applications.- Durability and Efficiency: The ferrite paint maintains high performance under various environmental conditions, ensuring reliable operation in a wide range of products. Because ferrites are oxide materials, oxidative degradation is not a concern.- PulseForge Photonic Sintering Technology: The reliance on PulseForge's advanced photonic sintering technology not only accelerates the production process, but also ensures the superior performance and integration of the material in flexible electronics manufacturing.NovaCentrix, renowned for its expertise in conductive inks and photonic curing solutions, will market and sell this innovative paint. By leveraging NovaCentrix's established distribution channels and customer base, the collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of this cutting-edge material across various industries."We are very excited to partner with Nanohmics and PulseForge to bring this revolutionary material to market," said Charles Munson, CEO of NovaCentrix. "The combination of Nanohmics' innovative material science, PulseForge's industry-leading photonic sintering technology, and NovaCentrix's extensive customer base in the printed and flexible electronics space makes this a game-changing collaboration."“NovaCentrix and PulseForge have been developing innovative technologies in the flexible electronics industry for years,” Steve Savoy, Co-founder of Nanohmics. “Combining our emerging portfolio of flexible ceramic materials with NovaCentrix’s printable inks and PulseForge’s photonic-curable processes could one day enable a one-stop manufacturing toolbox for the flexible microwave electronics industry.”This collaboration represents a significant step forward in the development of flexible electronic components, offering manufacturers new tools to create smaller, more efficient devices that meet the growing demands of the microwave and RF technology market.Interested partners can procure this innovative material from the NovaCentrix website. Sample size: $250 for 50 mlAbout NanohmicsNanohmics, Inc. was founded in 2002 by three scientists with the goal of developing cutting-edge research and transforming it into commercial technology. Between our full-service laboratory, affiliate research facilities, and network of technical experts, Nanohmics offers a wide range of sensing/communication technologies and measurement instrumentation including novel materials, microfabrication, antennas, electro-optics, power, control, and embedded systems & devices.About NovaCentrixNovaCentrix is a global leader in the development and production of conductive inks and photonic curing solutions. With a strong commitment to innovation and quality, NovaCentrix supports the electronics industry by providing cutting-edge materials and technologies that drive advancements in manufacturing and product design.

