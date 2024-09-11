Former Chief of the FBI’s Elite Behavioral Analysis Unit Joins Starling’s Scientific & Academic Advisory Board

About

A pioneer in risk governance and supervision, Starling’s Predictive Behavioral Analytics capabilities allow for operational foresight that supports leaders in the creation, preservation, and restoration of value. Marrying AI to behavioral science and network science, Starling provides leading indicators of trouble, so those responsible for management and oversight can anticipate and mitigate non-financial risks proactively, most particularly those stemming from organizational culture and the conduct it permits or promotes. The company’s peer knowledge exchange, Starling Insights, and its annual flagship publication, the Starling Compendium, are globally recognized as the leading sources of information regarding relevant industry trends worldwide.

