ON Partners Strengthens Private Equity Expertise with New Partner Ashley Day

-- Day’s extensive experience in human capital strategy expands ON Partners’ ability to deliver impactful leadership solutions for its private equity community. --

CLEVELAND, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, ON Partners, a leading pure-play retained executive search firm building C-level and board leadership teams, welcomes Ashley Day, a seasoned private equity talent leader, as its newest partner. Day has extensive private equity experience, having held human capital leadership roles at FFL Partners and CI Capital Partners. Her expertise in healthcare and tech-enabled services, with a specialized focus on C-level and operating partner roles, will significantly enhance ON Partners’ ability to deliver tailored leadership solutions to private equity firms and their portfolio companies.



At FFL Partners, Day led human capital strategy, focusing on executive talent acquisition, talent management, and leadership development. Before FFL, she served as Chief Talent Officer at CI Capital Partners in a similar functional role.

In addition to her private equity background, Day holds a Ph.D. in psychology, which she applied to leadership assessments and succession planning in her previous role at Russell Reynolds Associates. This blend of academic and professional expertise enables her to assess leadership dynamics with greater insight, ensuring executives align with a company’s strategic goals and culture.

"One of the best ways to impact value creation in private equity is by getting the right people in the right seats," said Day. "Throughout my career, I’ve seen how the right leader can transform a business. Joining ON Partners allows me to broaden my impact by connecting private equity firms with the leadership they need to achieve investment results."

"I was drawn to ON Partners specifically because of their exceptional reputation in private equity,” added Day. “Their agile size and approach allow for close client relationships and tailored solutions that truly make a difference. It’s the ideal platform to leverage my experience and continue driving success for PE firms and their portfolio companies."

“Ashley’s client-side experience adds immense value to our private equity practice,” said Bryan Buck, Partner at ON Partners. “Her industry relationships and expertise in talent management enhance our ability to deliver top-tier leadership solutions that drive portfolio success. She also understands what candidates value, which is a critical component when assessing mutual fit."

Buck continued, "We’re thrilled to have Ashley on board as we prepare to release our 2024 Private Equity Talent Trends Report. Her expertise will strengthen our ability to meet the evolving needs of private equity firms."

The upcoming 2024 Private Equity Talent Trends Report analyzes key themes shaping executive hiring in private equity. With the median holding period for PE-backed portfolio companies reaching a historic high of 5.7 years, firms are shifting focus from new deals to optimizing their portfolios. The report highlights trends such as rising demand for operational expertise, cautious hiring landscapes, and increasing compensation expectations. It offers strategies to help private equity firms attract, retain, and develop the leadership necessary for value creation and successful exits.

About ON Partners

Established in 2006, ON Partners is the only pure-play executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams. We rebuilt the institution of executive search in the way you work, with an approach that includes present partners who engage with clients from the first brief to the final decision, individually crafted solutions unique to each client, and an easier experience overall. Named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms and to the Inc. 500/5000 List nine times, ON Partners is consistently ranked among the top 20 retained executive search firms in the U.S.

