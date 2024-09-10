Canon U.S.A., Inc. Unveils Next-Generation imagePROGRAF Printers for CAD and Poster Markets

New models, imagePROGRAF TZ and TX Series, deliver speed, vivid color, and sustainability features designed to help boost productivity and reduce environmental impact

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of six new models in its imagePROGRAF Series of large-format inkjet printers1. The new models are specifically designed to meet the high-speed, large-volume printing needs of the CAD drawing and poster markets, offering improved color quality, enhanced productivity, and labor-saving features over previous models. The new models include the imagePROGRAF TZ-32000, imagePROGRAF TZ-32000 MFP Z36, imagePROGRAF TX-3200, imagePROGRAF TX-3200 MFP Z36, imagePROGRAF TX-4200, and imagePROGRAF TX-4200 MFP Z36.

The new imagePROGRAF TZ-32000 is tailored for the architectural, engineering, construction, design, and manufacturing sectors, designed to high-speed output to help accommodate the demands for high productivity. Meanwhile, the new imagePROGRAF TX-3200/4200 caters to a broader range of printing needs, including the production of distribution and retail posters, corporate and government bulletin boards, and technical drawings. Each model is designed to further boost productivity, enhance poster quality, and support vibrant color outputs, helping businesses to expand their print production capabilities.

These new models are equipped with advanced image processing capabilities and an enhanced magenta ink, designed to deliver deeper, more vivid colors than previous models2. This helps enable printing posters, perspective drawings, or bulletin boards with exceptional color reproduction. All 5-color pigment inks allows sharp black lines and text for technical drawings.

The new imagePROGRAF TZ Series and TX Series now feature advanced color calibration capabilities. This new functionality is designed to allow users to calibrate their printers, maintaining uniform color output over time and across multiple imagePROGRAF devices within the same printer series. By implementing this feature, users can achieve reliable, high-quality results, whether producing a single print or managing a fleet of printers.

The TZ-32000 stands out as the fastest printer in the new imagePROGRAF series, capable of printing up to 4 D-sized pages per minute3. It features a Top Delivery Tray, allowing for the easy retrieval of both posters and drawings from the front of the unit. The TX-4200/TX-3200 models also offer impressive speeds, printing up to 3.3 D-sized pages per minute3. All models come equipped with intelligent media handling, including automatic media loading and detection of media type, length, and width. This media loading process has now reduced paper set-up time4 by approximately 30% compared to previous models, significantly improving workflow efficiency. Additionally, an ink sensing system helps maintain high image quality by monitoring ink ejection and automatically adjusting alignment, designed to help provide consistent and reliable printing.

The imagePROGRAF TX Series provides an optional Multifunction Roll System that enhances both flexibility and efficiency. This system can be utilized in two distinct ways: users can load a second roll of media, allowing for automatic switching between different media types and sizes without disrupting workflow. Alternatively, the unit can be configured by the operator as a bi-directional Take-Up unit, providing additional versatility in handling media.

For added versatility, the imagePROGRAF TZ and TX MFP Z36 models include a lightweight scanner, designed to sit atop the printer, creating a compact, all-in-one device. Capable of scanning monochrome drawings at speeds of up to 13 inches per second and color drawings at up to 6 inches per second, the Z36 scanner offers fast and intuitive functionality. Users can optimize their document management processes and boost productivity with these Z36 MFP solutions.

Designed to help safeguard confidential information, the new imagePROGRAF TZ Series and TX Series printers are outfitted with robust security features. Key protections include PIN Printing, which restricts access to sensitive documents, and a self-encrypting hard drive that protects stored data. Additionally, the printers allow for the disabling of USB ports, Ethernet ports, and USB direct thumb drives, providing an added layer of security to prevent unauthorized access. These measures are designed to help ensure that your documentation remains private and secure.

Complementing the hardware, the new imagePROGRAF models are equipped with a suite of powerful software tools designed to optimize printing processes. Direct Print Plus allows for drag-and-drop file handling, batch printing, and status monitoring across multiple imagePROGRAF printers. PRISMAproduce Tech5 offers comprehensive job management, including monitoring printer status and ink levels, with operator alerts for low ink or empty media rolls. Accounting Manager tracks ink and media usage and costs. PosterArtist (available in Online and Lite versions) provides a user-friendly, template-driven solution for creating professional posters, banners, and flyers. Free Layout Plus supports nesting, tiling, and custom layouts with direct printing from Microsoft Office programs.

In line with Canon’s dedication to sustainability, the new models do not use polystyrene foam in the packaging of the printer and have reduced disposable plastic usage. The TZ-32000 has achieved a 29%6 reduction in power consumption during operation, while the TX-4200/TX-3200 models have reduced power consumption by 25%6 compared to the previous mdoels. All models are registered as EPEAT Gold products, recognized under the international eco-label EPEAT by the Global Electronics Council (GEC).

These new imagePROGRAF models embody Canon’s ongoing commitment to innovation, designed to deliver high-speed, high-quality output with a strong focus on sustainability and ease of use to meet the evolving needs of the CAD and poster printing markets.

"The introduction of these new imagePROGRAF models underscores Canon’s commitment to providing our customers with high-quality, efficient, and sustainable printing solutions," said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, Executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "These printers are designed to meet the rigorous demands of the CAD and poster markets, offering speed, vivid color output, and innovative features that streamline the printing process and help reduce environmental impact."

These new products, along with a wide array of Canon’s innovative wide format technologies, will be showcased at PRINTING United Expo 2024 at Booth #C348. Attendees are invited to explore the full range of Canon's cutting-edge solutions and discover how they can elevate their print production capabilities.





Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Among the new products, Z36 scanners included in the TX and TZ Series MFP devices are manufactured by Global Scanning.

2 The previous model of the TZ-32000 is the imagePROGRAF TZ-30000 (released in June 2021), and previous series of the TX-3200/4200 is the TX-4100/3100 (released in May 2021).

3 Q5 print load using plain paper.

4 "TZ -32000 ": from when placing roll paper in the main unit feed section and close the roll cover.

"TX series": The time from placing roll paper in the main unit feed section to be ready for printing.

5Available end of September 2024.

6 Pertaining to the printer only, not MFP.

