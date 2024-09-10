Thumzup Welcomes Helms Flowers to AdTech Platform

Customers can now earn cash for sharing their experiences and floral arrangements at the family-owned flower shop in West Los Angeles



Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP), an innovator in social media branding and marketing solutions, is excited to welcome Helms Flowers as one of its newest advertising partners on its proprietary social media AdTech platform.

Helms Flowers, a family-owned business deeply rooted in West Los Angeles, is dedicated to creating personal connections with every customer. Their team goes beyond offering exceptional service, delivering a truly unforgettable experience. Across their two locations, they offer a curated selection of flowers from around the globe, along with vibrant plants to brighten any space. With a passionate team of floral artists, Helms Flowers crafts each arrangement with care and precision, bringing your vision to life.

This partnership aligns with Helms Flowers' recent opening of its second location at National and Sepulveda in West LA. Thumzup is excited to support Helms Flowers in expanding its reach and growing its customer base through our app. Now, Thumzup users have the unique opportunity to earn money by sharing their experiences and showcasing Helms Flowers' floral arrangements on the app.

Locations:

8879 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90034

11203 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064

"We are excited to welcome Helms Flowers to the Thumzup platform," said Robert Steele, CEO and Founder of Thumzup. "Our mission is to build an ecosystem that empowers businesses of all sizes to thrive. By joining our platform, Helms Flowers shows its commitment to growing its brand and expanding its customer base. We are confident this partnership will bring exceptional value, and we look forward to a successful collaboration."

The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

