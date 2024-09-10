Flourish Announces Expanded Integration with eMoney Advisor

Enhanced Partnership Allows Advisors to Model Cash Holdings and Send Invites Directly from eMoney

New York, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish, a platform that provides innovative access to financial products that help registered investment advisors (“RIAs”) improve their clients’ financial outcomes, today announced an expanded integration between Flourish Cash, its cash management offering, and eMoney Advisor, a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. In addition to creating efficiencies for advisors to access Flourish’s suite of products, the integration incorporates Flourish Cash into the Decision Center, eMoney’s most interactive and collaborative planning tool.



Building on the existing direct data feed that is currently in use by hundreds of advisors, the enhanced partnership now allows advisors on eMoney, who choose to leverage the new integration, to see and model clients’ held away cash and demonstrate the impact of moving cash from low-yielding accounts to competitive rate accounts at Flourish directly in Decision Center. This interactive modeling capability lets advisors show live projections of the effect of cash on the portfolio over time. After showing clients the value of optimizing their cash holdings, advisors can pre-fill and send Flourish Cash invitations from within eMoney.



"The new integration offers our firm a powerful tool for engaging with clients on the potential value of held away cash,” said Jason Newcomer, Principal and Financial Planner at Dogwood Wealth Management. “Many clients have significant balances in their savings accounts, earning next to nothing. Now I can show them how moving that money to a higher yielding account can have a real impact on how long their money will last in retirement. And with Flourish, they still feel it’s ‘their’ money, with control over the account and same day liquidity."



"At Verde, we take a 360 degree approach to helping clients with their finances. Flourish is a key piece of that approach, and the new eMoney visualization really brings to life the importance of earning a competitive rate on their cash savings,” said Carl Szasz, President and Chief Compliance Officer at Verde Capital Management. “I've seen a lot of integrations over the years and rarely do they actually add functionality, let alone functionality that is truly impactful for clients, but this one delivers."



"The Flourish integration available within eMoney’s Decision Center empowers advisors to show clients the opportunity cost of ignoring held-away savings using real-time visualizations and projections. Advisors have the ability to pre-fill and send applications from within eMoney, resulting in an efficient, functional and impactful experience for advisors and their clients,” said Ricky Illigasch, VP, Product Management, at eMoney. “Enabling advisors to illustrate impact over time is a key part of the collaborative planning process and helps end-clients not only make informed financial decisions but also take action."



Flourish has deep integrations across the RIA ecosystem, allowing advisors to incorporate Flourish products into their existing workflows while seamlessly serving clients.

“Incorporating Flourish Cash into eMoney’s Decision Center allows advisors to highlight the importance of optimizing cash reserves and the impact of extra yield on a client’s long term financial plan,” said Max Lane, Flourish CEO. “This unique integration dramatically improves the advisor workflow to make it easy and seamless to invite clients to Flourish Cash directly from eMoney. Embedding key functionality, like our invite feature within existing platforms, saves advisors valuable time and will be an ongoing trend in the years ahead.”



Over 850 RIAs managing over $1.5 trillion in combined assets trust Flourish to help them bring more assets into their orbit. The Flourish platform allows advisors to feature their firm’s branding, take discretion or offer as client-directed accounts, as well as providing client-friendly marketing materials, robust and customizable compliance resources, white-glove support, and more.



About Flourish

Flourish builds technology that empowers financial advisors, improves financial lives and retirement outcomes, and delivers new and innovative investment options to advisors. Today, the Flourish platform supports more than $5.5 billion in assets under custody and is used by more than 850 wealth management firms representing more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management. Flourish is wholly-owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). For more information, visit www.flourish.com.



About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC (“eMoney”) provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. Approximately 109,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 6.3 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied.



This feedback may not be representative of the experience of other customers, and is not a guarantee of future performance or success. eMoney and Flourish are separate and unaffiliated entities.



Flourish is an online platform through which investors can access financial services and products. Flourish’s offerings are provided by different entities and are subject to different terms, investor protections, and risks. Flourish Cash is offered by Flourish Financial LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. Flourish Financial LLC is not a bank. Check the background of Flourish Financial LLC and its personnel on FINRA's BrokerCheck. Flourish Crypto is offered by Paxos Trust Company, LLC, a New York limited purpose trust company regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services that provides custody and execution services for the Flourish Crypto accounts, and Flourish Digital Assets LLC, registered in New York as a commodity broker-dealer and provides website and other services and support for Flourish Crypto accounts. Paxos is not an affiliate of Flourish. Flourish Annuities refers generally to the annuity platform operated by Flourish Technologies LLC, where applicable, and to Flourish Insurance Agency LLC in its capacity as a licensed insurance producer providing insurance services related to such platform. Flourish Insurance Agency LLC does business in California under the name Flourish Digital Insurance Agency. An annuity is an insurance contract. Annuities shown on the platform are sold through Flourish Insurance Agency LLC, a licensed insurance producer, with offices in Jersey City, New Jersey, and are issued by one or more approved licensed life insurance companies. The Flourish entities mentioned above are affiliates. Flourish Cash, Flourish Crypto, and Flourish Annuities accounts are separate accounts and only assets in Flourish Cash accounts may be eligible for protection by the FDIC or SIPC. Please review the Legal section of our website, and the disclosures provided with each Flourish service or product, for further information. © 2024 Flourish.



A Flourish Cash account is a brokerage account offered by Flourish Financial LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. Flourish Financial LLC is not a bank. Check the background of Flourish Financial LLC and its personnel on FINRA's BrokerCheck. The cash balance in a Flourish Cash account will be swept from the brokerage account to deposit account(s) at one or more third-party Program Banks that have agreed to accept deposits from customers of Flourish Financial LLC. The accounts at Program Banks will pay a variable rate of interest. The cash balance in a Flourish Cash account that is swept to one or more Program Banks is eligible for FDIC insurance, subject to FDIC rules, including FDIC aggregate insurance coverage limits. FDIC insurance will not be provided until the funds arrive at the Program Bank. Flourish Cash’s current Program Banks can be found here. For additional information regarding FDIC coverage, visit https://fdic.gov/ and https://www.flourish.com/advisors.

For withdrawal requests submitted by the applicable deadline, the funds will generally be transferred to the requested external account by the next business day, except for withdrawal requests submitted on the weekend or on a holiday, which should be completed by the second following business day, but in some circumstances, withdrawals may take longer to complete, as further described in your account agreement.





Flourish integration with eMoney, for illustrative purposes only Incorporating Flourish Cash into eMoney’s Decision Center allows advisors to highlight the importance of optimizing cash reserves and the impact of extra yield on a client’s long term financial plan.

