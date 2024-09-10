Verizon Frontline strengthens its First Responder Advisory Council with newest member

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline today introduced Dr. Kathleen L. Kiernan as the newest member of the Verizon First Responder Advisory Council (VFRAC) .



Currently serving as President and Chair of the Board of NEC National Security Systems, her distinguished career includes 25 years of service with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) as the Assistant Director, Intelligence, and positions at educational institutions including Johns Hopkins University and the Naval Postgraduate School.

Dr. Kiernan is the founder and CEO of Kiernan Holdings, a security and risk management firm, and is President of the C3 Foundation of the National Association of Women in Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE). She also serves on the board of advisors for the San Diego Harbor Police Foundation, and is a member of the advisory board for the Center for Advanced Red Teaming at the University at Albany, SUNY.

“This role with the Verizon First Responder Advisory Council presents an exciting opportunity to help Verizon continue its support of public safety agencies across the country,” said Kiernan. “In today’s ever-changing technological landscape, it's vital that we keep first responders equipped with the network and solutions they need to carry out their critical mission of keeping our communities safe.”

The VFRAC advises Verizon Frontline on various aspects of its work with public safety agencies including strategy, product development and public policy initiatives, helping to ensure the services and solutions developed for public safety meet the needs of first responders.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Chandler Baker

chandler.baker@verizon.com

757 725 4806

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.