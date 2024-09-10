Disguise and Innersloth Announce New Multi-Year Agreement and Global Costume Rights for Among Us

POWAY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, Inc., the costume division of leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ:JAKK) today announced a new agreement with Innersloth, for global costume rights for Among Us, via Dual Wield Studio, the indie merchandising company contracted to manage Innersloth’s consumer products program.



Commencing in 2024, with first product planned to launch Fall 2025, Disguise takes on worldwide rights to design, market, manufacture, and distribute costumes and costume accessories. Disguise looks forward to working with Innersloth to bring this game to life with costumes and accessories reflective of the game’s unique characters and designs.

Developed by Innersloth, Among Us is a hit social deduction game set in space that revolves around one simple hook: one or more random players among your crew are intent on sabotaging the ship and killing off the crew. Among Us rose to popularity in 2020 since its release date in June of 2018 and, at its peak, saw 7% of the entire planet playing the game. An animated show is also currently in development at CBS Studios produced by Owen Dennis (Infinity Train), with an all-star voice cast including Elijah Wood, Randall Park, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

"The team at Disguise is thrilled to partner with Innersloth on a new line of Among Us costumes and accessories set to launch next fall," said Tara Cortner, President and GM of Disguise, Inc. "We are excited to introduce the fanbase of this hot game to our line of costumes and costume accessories."

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ:JAKK), Disguise has carved out a strong foothold in the market for licensed video game costumes both holding licenses for several large gaming brands. Disguise’s Among Us line of Halloween costumes and accessories are available online and at major retailers now.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

©2024 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

About Disguise Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), X (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

About Innersloth, LLC.

Innersloth is a small independent game studio most notable for creating Among Us and The Henry Stickmin Collection. Founded by Forest Willard and Marcus Bromander in 2015, they made the games they wanted to and hoped people would want to play them. After numerous awards, global press coverage, and millions of downloads, Innersloth can now confirm at least 4 people have played their games. Nice. Innersloth is mainly based around Seattle, USA, but has employees and partners all across the globe.

About Dual Wield Studio, LLC.

Dual Wield Studio is an independent merchandising company built on one goal: Make things we love for the things we love. With an emphasis on equity and quality, Dual Wield Studio works with partners ranging from Innersloth (Among Us, Henry Stickmin), Tamora Pierce (The New York Times Bestselling “The Tortall Universe” Book Series), and Xiran Jay Zhao (The New York Times Bestselling “Iron Widow” Book Series) to bring fan-first merchandise to life.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4d09568-9ffb-45ec-a9c6-4eca60a82fc9

MEDIA CONTACT: Whitney Hatfield 858-391-3639 PR@Disguise.com Contact: press@innersloth.com MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Moccio marketing@dualwieldstudio.com

