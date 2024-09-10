ECD Auto Design Announces Collaboration with Roush for Custom Classic Mustang Builds





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (Nasdaq:ECDA) (“ECDA” or the “Company”), an industry leader in delivering restored, modified and electrified Land Rover Defenders, Jaguars, and other classic and collectible automobiles announces its new collaboration with Roush, a premier provider of high-performance engines and automotive products. This strategic collaboration will bring Roush’s renowned engineering excellence to ECD Auto Design’s recently announced custom classic Mustang builds, offering clients unparalleled performance and craftsmanship.

ECD Auto Design has built a reputation for restoring and modernizing classic vehicles with a focus on innovation, luxury, and bespoke details. This collaboration with Roush, known for its superior engineering and high-quality performance parts, represents a significant enhancement to ECD’s offerings.

Engine Excellence Meets Classic Elegance

ECD Auto Design will offer Roush engines as an option for its custom classic 1967-68 Ford Mustang models, delivering powerful and reliable performance that complements the meticulous design and craftsmanship that both companies are known for. Clients can expect an exhilarating driving experience with engines that combine modern performance with the timeless appeal of classic Mustangs.

To start, ECD Auto Design is proud to offer the ROUSH 347 SR as the base engine for its custom classic Mustang builds, ensuring a powerful and reliable performance that complements the timeless design of these iconic vehicles. Additionally, clients will have the option to upgrade additional options on the 347 SR or to other high-performance Roush engines, including the ROUSH 347 IR, ROUSH 427 SR, and ROUSH 427 IR, providing a range of choices to meet their specific performance preferences and driving experiences.

Elliot Humble, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of ECD Auto Design, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: “Collaborating with Roush allows us to take our custom classic Mustangs to a new level of performance and reliability. Their engines are a perfect match for our commitment to quality and innovation, and we’re thrilled to offer our clients the best of both worlds.”

Roush VP of Business Development, Jason Furr, seconds Humble’s enthusiasm, noting “The team at Roush is excited to provide the engines for ECD’s highly customized classic Mustangs. ECD’s attention to detail and craftsmanship coupled with Roush’s engineering expertise and passion for performance combine to create an incredible product.”

Elevating the Custom Mustang Experience

This collaboration is a testament to ECD Auto Design’s dedication to providing its clients with the finest custom vehicles. By combining the iconic design of classic Mustangs with the cutting-edge performance of Roush engines, ECD Auto Design continues to set the standard for excellence in the automotive industry.

Key Specifications: ROUSH 347 SR Engine

The standard engine offering for ECD Auto Design’s custom classic Mustangs will be the ROUSH 347 SR. Each engine is machined, balanced, assembled, and dyno-tested to ensure top-tier performance and reliability.

Specifications for the standard ROUSH 347 SR:

Displacement: 347 cubic-inch

347 cubic-inch Power: 410 hp

410 hp Torque: 400 ft-lbf

400 ft-lbf Cylinder Block: 8.200" Iron

8.200" Iron Crankshaft Type: Steel

Steel Crankshaft Stroke: 3.250 in

3.250 in Piston Type: Forged Aluminum

Forged Aluminum Conrod Type: Steel H-Beam

Steel H-Beam Timing Chain: Double Roller

Double Roller Lifter: Hydraulic Roller

Hydraulic Roller Cylinder Head: Aluminum

Aluminum Intake Port: CNC

CNC Intake Manifold Material: Aluminum

Aluminum Intake Manifold Config: Dual Plane

Dual Plane Fueling: Carburetor

Carburetor Fuel Grade: Premium Gasoline

Premium Gasoline Oil Weight: 10W-30

10W-30 Max Engine Speed: 6250 rpm





About Roush

Roush is a global leader in engineering, prototyping, testing, and manufacturing services. With over four decades of experience, Roush provides comprehensive solutions to industries ranging from automotive and aerospace to energy and defense. Renowned for its expertise in high-performance engines and advanced technology, Roush continues to drive innovation and deliver exceptional quality. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Roush maintains a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards. For more information, visit www.roush.com.

About ECD Auto Design



ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores the Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Series IIA, Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, and Toyota FJ 40/60 models. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-of-one that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads" whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8dbf0538-1fc0-405e-af14-2daf320e748f

Media Contact Mike Whittaker Public Relations & Content Manager michaelw@ecdautodesign.com 407-334-0943 Investor Contact: Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA MZ Group | Managing Director – MZ North America Direct: 561-489-5315 Mobile: 561-374-0177 brian.prenoveau@mzgroup.us

Roush Engine ECD Auto Design offers Roush engines with vehicle lineup

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.