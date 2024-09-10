Defiance Analytics Taps Aisha Hunt to Lead Fund Distributor Transformation Amid Mutual Fund to ETF Conversion Surge and Retail Investor Boom

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the ETF industry experiences unprecedented growth, fueled by a wave of mutual fund to ETF conversions and the expansion of the retail investor base, Defiance Analytics, a leading ETF marketing firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Aisha Hunt as Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel. With an extensive background that includes serving as General Counsel at leading ETF and mutual fund distributors, Ms. Hunt will lead Defiance Analytics' transformation into a premier full-stack digital distribution platform, with a special focus on raising AUM in the retail channel.



Defiance Analytics is set to revolutionize fund distribution by integrating innovative digital marketing strategies that specifically target retail and self-directed investors—an increasingly influential segment in the market. Ms. Hunt will be instrumental in driving this strategic vision, providing asset managers with a dynamic alternative to passive distributors that often lack active asset-raising and direct-to-investor marketing capabilities.

“Aisha’s expertise is precisely what we need as the ETF market expands, driven by innovative product launches and conversions,” said Jacob Ingram, CEO of Defiance Analytics. "Her leadership will be critical as we redefine digital distribution, particularly in harnessing digital marketing to engage and grow the retail and self-directed investor base."

Ms. Hunt commented, “The ETF industry is at a pivotal moment, with significant opportunities for distributors who not only ensure compliance but also drive asset growth through effective digital marketing and distribution strategies. We are building a one-stop platform that empowers asset managers to fully capitalize on these opportunities by directly reaching and engaging retail investors.”

With Ms. Hunt's leadership, Defiance Analytics is not just adapting to the ETF industry's rapid evolution—it is driving it forward. Asset managers looking to maximize growth should explore how Defiance Analytics’ innovative digital marketing services can elevate their strategies, particularly in the retail and self-directed investor markets.

Retail investors account for approximately 30-40% of total assets under management globally and hold a 40-50% share of all ETF assets. In the U.S. alone, retail investors hold assets worth trillions of dollars. The global mutual fund industry has assets under management (AUM) exceeding $70 trillion as of 2023, with the U.S. market alone accounting for over $30 trillion of these assets. In contrast, the global ETF market surpassed $10 trillion in AUM by 2023, with the U.S. ETF market holding over $7 trillion. Even a modest conversion rate of 10% from mutual funds to ETFs would represent a total addressable market (TAM) of $7 trillion.

“As the ETF industry continues its explosive growth, Defiance Analytics is not merely poised to be a key player; it is set to lead the future of digital fund distribution, particularly in connecting with retail investors and redefining success for asset managers worldwide," added Chairman Matthew Bielski.

Defiance Analytics is a leading ETF marketing firm, dedicated to transforming how asset managers connect with investors. Leveraging cutting-edge digital marketing strategies, Defiance Analytics helps ETF issuers accelerate asset growth by focusing on retail and self-directed investors—key drivers in the evolving ETF landscape. The firm delivers tailored solutions that drive measurable AUM growth, positioning its clients, including some of the largest and most innovative ETF issuers, for success in an increasingly competitive industry.

