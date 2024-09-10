Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. Announces non-filing of its Q2 2024 interim financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC – “Earth Alive” or the “Company”) announces that is has not filed its interim financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, on SEDAR+ and that it does not expect to do so at the time being. The Company is currently reviewing various strategic alternatives.



About Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc.

Earth Alive is a leader in the microbial technologies industry. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use, and ecological, human-friendly industrial cleaning. For more information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com .

