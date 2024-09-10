Global Hibiscus Flower Powder Market to reach a valuation of USD 215.4 million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

U.S. Hibiscus Flower Powder Market to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR Through 2034, Driven by Rising Demand for Natural and Functional Ingredients Across Food, Beverage, Cosmetics, and Dietary Supplements Sectors.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hibiscus flower powder market is projected to hit a value of USD 127.8 million by 2024, fueled by its growing use in non-food applications. This trend is set to open new market opportunities, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market is expected to reach around USD 215.4 million.



Understanding the Hibiscus Flower Powder Market

The Hibiscus Flower Powder market has been gaining traction due to the rising popularity of natural and organic health products. Hibiscus, known for its vibrant red color and tart flavor, is celebrated for its rich content of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. These properties make it a sought-after ingredient in various health and wellness products, including teas, supplements, and beauty products. The market is driven by increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of hibiscus, such as its potential to support cardiovascular health, improve digestion, and provide anti-inflammatory effects.

In addition to health benefits, the hibiscus flower powder market is also influenced by growing trends in plant-based and functional foods. As consumers become more conscientious about their dietary choices and seek alternatives to synthetic ingredients, hibiscus flower powder offers a natural option with a wide range of applications.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global hibiscus flower powder market was valued at US$ 93.2 million in 2019.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 5.0%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% through 2034.

By packaging type, the packets segment to account for a share of 45.2% in 2024.

The market in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% through 2034.

In terms of nature, the conventional segment to account for a share of 79.3% in 2024.

“Rising globalization and trade liberalization initiatives facilitate the cross border movement of hibiscus flower powder, opening up new markets and opportunities for producers and exporters,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Country-wise Insights

Countries Forecast CAGRs from 2024 to 2034 The United States 4.5% Germany 3.5% China 4.5% Japan 4.9% India 10.7%

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the hibiscus flower powder market are Bio Organic, Herbeno Herbals, The Republic of Tea, Traditional Medicinals, Bio Actives, Wild Hibiscus Flower Co., Rena Beverage Solutions, and Fortune Health Care, among others.

Company Portfolio

The Republic of Tea provides premium quality hibiscus flower powder as part of its extensive tea offerings. Their hibiscus flower powder adds a tart and floral note to teas, contributing to unique and refreshing flavors enjoyed by tea enthusiasts.

Traditional Medicinals offers organic hibiscus flower powder known for its health promoting properties. Their hibiscus flower powder is used in herbal blends and wellness teas, valued for its antioxidant rich and soothing qualities.

Prominent Drivers of the Hibiscus Flower Powder Market

Rising Health Consciousness: There is an increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of natural and organic products. Hibiscus flower powder, known for its rich content of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, appeals to health-conscious individuals looking for natural ways to enhance their well-being. Growing Demand for Natural Ingredients: The trend towards natural and organic ingredients in food and beverages is driving the hibiscus flower powder market. Expansion of Functional Foods and Beverages: The functional foods and beverages sector is booming, with consumers seeking products that offer added health benefits. Hibiscus flower powder is popular in functional beverages due to its potential benefits such as improving blood pressure and supporting cardiovascular health. Increased Use in Cosmetics and Personal Care: The hibiscus flower powder is increasingly used in cosmetics and personal care products for its anti-aging properties and skin benefits. Cultural and Traditional Practices: Hibiscus has been used in various traditional medicine practices around the world. This cultural significance continues to drive interest and demand, particularly in regions where traditional practices are prevalent. Rising Demand in Emerging Markets: Emerging markets, particularly in Asia and Africa, are experiencing a surge in demand for hibiscus flower powder. This growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness, rising disposable incomes, and a shift towards healthier lifestyles.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global hibiscus flower powder market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the hibiscus flower powder market, the market is segmented on the basis of packaging type (packets, bags, cardboard boxes), nature (organic, conventional), application (pharmaceutical, food and beverages, cosmetics, skin care, others), and sales channel (B2B, B2C, hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, discount stores, online retailing), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa).

Browse full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hibiscus-flower-powder-market

Segmentation Analysis of the Hibiscus Flower Powder Market

By Packaging Type:

Packets

Bags

Cardboard Boxes



By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Application:

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Skin Care

Others



By Sales Channel:

B2B

B2C Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Discount Stores Online Retailing



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

