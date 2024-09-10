Recruitment Software Market Size to reach $5.58 billion, Globally, by 2031 at 9.2% CAGR, says Coherent Market Insights

The recruitment software market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.02 Bn in 2024 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period 2024-2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Companies covered: ADP LLC, Bamboo HR LLC, Bullhorn, Inc., Ceridian HCM, ClearCompany, LLC, Cornerstone, Employ Inc., IBM, iCIMS, Inc., Jobvite Inc., Oracle Corporation, People Admin, Recruitee, SAP SuccessFactors, and SmartRecruiters, Inc.

Burlingame, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Recruitment Software Market Size to Grow from USD 3.02 Billion in 2024 to USD 5.58 Billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Growing focus of companies on streamlining and digitizing hiring processes is also driving the demand for recruitment software. Rising number of startups and expansion of established companies have further increased the recruitment volume, fueling sales of these software.



Market Dynamics:

The recruitment software market is driven by the rising adoption of cloud-based recruitment software solutions among enterprises. Cloud recruitment software offers benefits such as scalability, accessibility from any device with an internet connection, lower upfront costs, and automatic updates. They are also easy to deploy and manage. Furthermore, recruitment software helps businesses streamline and automate the recruiting process from sourcing candidates to onboarding. They efficiently manage applicant tracking, candidate relationship management, and other recruitment activities. This boosts hiring efficiency and quality while reducing costs.

Recruitment Software Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $3.02 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $5.38 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, By Organization Size, By Vertical: Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing workforce mobility



• Stricter compliance regulations Restraints & Challenges • High costs associated with customization and maintenance



• Lack of skilled workforce for advanced recruitment tools

Market Trends:

One of the key trends in the recruitment software market is the increasing integration of social media platforms. Most modern recruitment solutions allow posting job openings on popular professional networking sites like LinkedIn. They also facilitate screening candidate profiles and communicating with potential hires over social media. This enables recruiters to leverage the large professional networks and talent pools on social platforms to widen their search.

Integration of AI and machine learning capabilities is another prominent trend. Advanced recruitment tools use predictive algorithms and analytics to source resumes that are the best-fit, schedule interviews intelligently, and determine optimal candidate experience. They also assist recruiters through automated screening, matchmaking, and skills/personality assessments. This helps optimize hiring outcomes.

Market Opportunities:

Over the past few years, with increasing digitalization and the demand for streamlining HR processes, applicant tracking has emerged as one of the key opportunities in the recruitment software market. Applicant tracking software automates many of the tasks associated with recruitment like posting job openings, tracking applicants, managing resumes and CVs, evaluating candidates, scheduling interviews as well as performing background checks. They provide a centralized platform for recruiters to manage the entire recruitment process from beginning to end. This has resulted in improved efficiency, reduced cost and time spent on recruitment. Going forward, advanced features around candidate matching, AI/ML powered candidate recommendations as well as mobile optimization are expected to further push the demand for applicant tracking solutions.

Rising need to hire the best talent and evaluate hard as well as soft skills of potential employees has boosted the adoption of candidate assessment tools. Candidate assessment software allows hiring managers to assess cognitive abilities, language proficiency, technical skills, personality traits, interests, work styles and other attributes of candidates through online tests and assessments. They offer data-driven insights to help recruiters identify the right fit for job roles. With remote and hybrid work models gaining traction globally, online proctoring and video interview capabilities embedded in assessment solutions are proving invaluable for screening candidates remotely. This presents a major market opportunity for vendors providing advanced candidate assessment tools.

Key Market Takeaways

Recruitment software market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to growing emphasis on applicant experience and talent acquisition analytics.

On the basis of component, software segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to wide availability of applicant tracking and candidate assessment tools.

On the basis of vertical, manufacturing segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to high demand from automotive and electronics industries.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to rapid technological adoption and presence of leading recruitment software providers in the region.

Key players operating in the recruitment software market include IBM, Oracle, Jobvite, ADP, Cornerstone OnDemand, SAP SuccessFactors, Ultimate Software, ClearCompany, BreezyHR, and Greenhouse Software. Leveraging latest technologies like ML and analytics is the core strategy among these players.

Recent Developments:

In March 2022, UKG Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of Ascentis Corporation, a leading provider of full-suite HR and workforce management solutions to strengthen the company’s market strength through the addition of tenured industry expertise, with the additional force of Ascentis.

In February 2020, iCIMS, Inc., the market leader for cloud-based talent acquisition software solutions, announced that it has joined Ceridian’s Dayforce Software Partner Program (DSPP). This partnership aims to offer a seamless integration between Ceridian’s human capital management platform and iCIMS’ best-in-class talent acquisition platform, to exchange data across the entire candidate and employee lifecycle.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Component

Software

Services

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Government

Others

By Region

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



