PRA Communications Secures Prestigious 2024 Mining Technology Excellence Award

Recognition comes just months after winning 2024 SABRE Gold Award

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRA Communications, the leading communications, public relations, and marketing firm exclusively dedicated to the mining industry, proudly announces its receipt of the Marketing Award at the 2024 Mining Technology Excellence Awards .



The awards, powered by GlobalData, celebrate the most outstanding achievements and innovations in the mining sector, recognizing individuals and companies that are driving transformative change. PRA Communications was honored for its pivotal role in the global launch of Veracio, a trailblazer in AI-driven geological innovation.

“This award underscores our team's exceptional work in establishing Veracio as a leader in AI-driven geological innovation. Through strategic global communications, we significantly expanded Veracio’s media reach, amplified brand visibility, and fueled business growth. Congratulations to Veracio, our team, and everyone involved—your dedication has truly made a remarkable impact,” said Robert Simpson, President & CEO of PRA Communications.

The campaign was anchored by a comprehensive global communications strategy that included intensive training for Veracio’s executive team to deliver consistent, impactful messaging. Over the past 18 months, PRA Communications successfully expanded Veracio's media and social media footprint, bolstered the brand’s credibility with high-quality content, and increased visibility at key industry events, capturing the attention of decision-makers across the sector.

PRA Communications' award-winning campaign is a testament to the transformative power of strategic communications in the mining industry. This accolade follows closely on the heels of PRA Communications winning the prestigious 2024 SABRE Gold Award for its outstanding work in mining and energy.

To learn more about how PRA Communications helps mining innovators raise global awareness, please visit our site

About PRA Communications

PRA Communications is the only global communications, public relations, and marketing firm exclusively dedicated to helping mining companies, suppliers, and technology innovators showcase their brand, key innovations, workforce opportunities, and positive impacts. Let us help you tell your story, connect with your audiences, and achieve your business objectives. Together, we can create a brighter, more sustainable future. Learn more at www.pracommunications.com.



