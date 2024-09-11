CSols Inc. Launches Standalone Instrument Integration Services

CSols is the premier lab informatics solutions provider in North America

Expands laboratory data management capabilities to a broader audience

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSols Inc., the premier laboratory informatics solutions provider in North America, announces the addition of instrument integration services for laboratory instruments of all types. Clients do not need to have a LIMS to take advantage of this service. Organizations can now leverage CSols’s integration expertise to integrate instruments with an ELN, a custom laboratory informatics system, a scientific data platform, or directly to a database.

Through more than 20 years’ experience within the life science domain working with laboratory instruments and integrations of all types, CSols has developed a keen understanding of laboratory data management best practices. The addition of standalone instrument integration services supports the overall CSols mission to provide an end-to-end service suite for clients to ensure that their business processes are data-centric and efficient across the sample management lifecycle.

“The ability to seamlessly access data from all laboratory instruments is a key to providing data that is findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable (FAIR). When clients have full access to their laboratory data, they enable better business decisions” says Lisa Richard, CSols Director of New Ventures..

More information about the new instrument integration services can be found on the website.

About CSols Inc.

CSols Inc. is recognized as the premier lab informatics solutions provider in North America. We have earned and maintained a reputation for excellence in everything we do over more than two decades. Our team of informatics, domain, regulatory, data, and IT experts has evolved beyond the lab to provide informatics expertise to forward-thinking organizations in life sciences and other industries. As a truly independent firm, we provide objective guidance and tailored solutions through our holistic services of developing informatics and data strategy and implementing, integrating, enhancing, and validating informatics systems. For more information about CSols, visit www.csolsinc.com.

