Apple tax ruling: EU tax havens’ love affair with multinationals exposed



Today, the European Court of Justice ruled that Ireland illegally provided state aid to Apple through a tax deal which upholds the European Commission’s 2016 decision. As a result, Apple must now pay back €13 billion in unpaid taxes.

In response, Chiara Putaturo, Oxfam EU tax expert, said:

“This ruling exposes EU tax havens’ love affair with multinationals. It delivers long-overdue justice after over a decade of Ireland standing by and allowing Apple to dodge taxes.

“While this ruling will force the tech giant to pay its debt, the root of the issue is far from solved. EU tax havens can still make sweetheart tax deals with big multinationals. The duty to stop this rests on the shoulders of EU policymakers. Yet, they have turned a blind eye to tax havens within their borders and the harmful race to the bottom that countries like Ireland are instigating.

“This ruling must not stand alone as a single victory - it needs to compel the EU to close all loopholes that allow corporations to avoid paying their fair share of tax. It is time they end this draining of governments’ coffers and put that revenue into fighting the climate crisis and building hospitals, schools and other services for people.”