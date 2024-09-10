Anjali Byce Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Unlocking Success" with Jack Canfield

Anjali Byce

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces its collaboration with Anjali Byce, who will share her unique insights and motivational journey as a co-author in the highly anticipated book, "Unlocking Success." Anjali joins an exceptional group of authors, including the esteemed Jack Canfield, contributing to this groundbreaking project.

Set for release at the end of 2024, "Unlocking Success" is expected to become an indispensable guide, offering readers powerful narratives and actionable strategies to achieve their personal and professional aspirations.

About Anjali Byce:

With over 24 years of experience, Anjali Byce has been at the forefront of building high-performing, agile, and culturally rich organizations. As Chief Human Resources Officer, she has led initiatives to develop high-performing teams and cultivate future leaders, emphasizing culture, values, and diversity. Anjali's expertise spans various domains, including sales, strategic HR, and organizational development, across industries ranging from engineering to insurance. Her ability to manage diverse business scenarios—such as start-ups, corporate turnarounds, and acquisitions—has been demonstrated in her work with global corporations like STL, SKF, Thermax, Cummins, and Tata Motors.

Anjali is a recognized thought leader in the HR field, contributing her insights to numerous publications and speaking at prestigious events, including a panel discussion on 'Women Leadership' at Harvard Business School. Her work has been featured on platforms like ETCIO, ETHRWorld, Outlook (India), BW-Businessworld, HR Magazine (UK), and The HR World, underscoring her influence in shaping HR practices globally.

Her outstanding contributions have been acknowledged with numerous awards, including being named CHRO of the Year 2020 by BW-Business World and ranking among the Top 20 Women HR Leaders by People Matters. She has also been recognized by CHRO Asia and the World HRD Congress for her leadership and innovative HR strategies.

Beyond her professional achievements, Anjali actively shapes the future of industrial relations through her involvement with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and contributes to academic excellence as a Corporate Advisory Board member at leading universities. She is a certified Marshall Goldsmith Stakeholder Centered Coach and continues to advance her knowledge with certifications from prestigious institutions like MIT, the Chartered Institute of Marketing (UK), and IMD (Lausanne). Her academic foundation is further strengthened with a degree in Human Resources from the Symbiosis Centre for Management and a Master’s in Applied Psychology from the University of Delhi.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Anjali is passionate about mentoring young professionals and students. She also enjoys driving, photography, and exploring culturally rich destinations.

Anjali's foresight and ability to navigate complexity underscore her leadership in fostering thriving organizational cultures. Her influence extends beyond her corporate accomplishments, shaping global HR practices with a commitment to creating inclusive workplaces where every individual can excel.

Learn more about Anjali Byce and connect with her on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/anjali-byce-a99ab475.

SuccessBooks® is honored to have Anjali Byce as part of the "Unlocking Success" project. Stay tuned for the release of this transformative book, where Anjali Byce, alongside Jack Canfield and other esteemed co-authors, will provide invaluable insights to empower readers on their journey to success.

