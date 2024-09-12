Benefit Concert by the University of Vienna Philharmonic: "Diversity in Harmony" Featuring Music From Genshin Impact

Impact4Music Diversity in Harmony Details about the concert

Concert proceeds will be donated to a UN initiative and social causes

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Monday, November 11, at 7:30 PM at the Golden Hall of Musikverein Wien, the University of Vienna Philharmonic, conducted by Vijay Upadhyaya, will perform a pro-bono concert featuring approximately 90 minutes of music from the world-popular video game, Genshin Impact. The ticket revenues will be donated to the youth-to-youth drug prevention programme of the UNODC Youth Initiative and other social causes. The concert, titled "Impact4Music: Diversity in Harmony," is sponsored by Genshin Impact.Tickets for the concert are available at the Vienna Musikverein . This exceptional performance by the Philharmonie of the University of Vienna—featuring over 120 musicians and supported by a good dozen non-European instruments such as the Arabic Oud, Indian Sitar, and Chinese Erhu—is sponsored by the "Impact4Music" program of Genshin Impact. Built on the orchestral foundations while utilizing various folk instruments, the concert will take audience on a musical journey to the vast and diverse magical world of Genshin Impact by playing some of the most iconic all-time favorite music from different regions of the game, including the newly-released Natlan.The goal of this initiative is to promote "Music for All," foster music culture, and support orchestras worldwide to create new opportunities in the music field. The Philharmonic resonates with this message: "Successful integration and cultural acceptance come through collaboration and getting to know people from different cultures, for example, in the preparation and execution of joint concerts," says Vijay Upadhyaya of the Vienna University Philharmonic.In 2023, the Impact4Music project launched its first initiatives in Europe. By providing free sheet music, licenses, performance opportunities, and funding, the project supported local university orchestras and music enthusiasts in organizing charity events and concerts. As of August 2024, the project has supported 12 university and amateur performances in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and Australia.This will be the second Impact4Music concert held by the Vienna University Philharmonic at the Musikverein. Highlights from the first concert in 2023 can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCkoMsiF0TU For ticket sales at the Vienna Musikverein: https://tickets.musikverein.at/SelectSeats?ret=2&e=37428 UNODC Youth InitiativeThe proceeds will benefit the UNODC Youth Initiative, which aims to connect young people from around the world and encourage them to advocate for drug prevention and health promotion in their schools, communities, and youth groups. It provides a platform for youth to share their experiences, ideas, and creativity, and helps them implement their own drug prevention and health promotion projects.The United Nations is committed to supporting young people and fostering their active participation at all levels. Through the UNODC Youth Initiative, young people have the opportunity to contribute to drug abuse prevention and advocate for the well-being and health of their peers.More information: https://www.unodc.org/unodc/en/prevention/youth-initiative.html Additional proceeds will go to Superar, a nonprofit organization from Vienna offering free music education for children and youth in seven European countries; to YourSmile (description to follow this week); and to Cool Earth, which helps indigenous peoples protect their rainforests.About the Philharmonie of the University of ViennaThe Philharmonie of the University of Vienna consists of over 800 musicians and singers performing in two orchestras and seven choirs, making it one of the largest musical communities worldwide. The repertoire mainly includes classical music, but also features pop, world music, and musicals. The ensemble gives up to 40 concerts annually, both domestically and abroad, reaching approximately 20,000 listeners.University of Viennagenuinely curious. Since 1365.The University of Vienna is one of the oldest and largest universities in Europe. This makes the University of Vienna Austria’s largest research and education institution: Around 7,500 interconnected academics work at 20 faculties and centres on new solutions, thus contributing significantly to the further development of society. The University of Vienna cooperates with the business world, culture and society. The aim of discovering innovations with genuine curiosity unites researchers, students and lecturers. Approximately 9,000 students graduate from one of the University of Vienna’s 187 degree programmes every year. The University prepares them for a professional career and encourages critical thinking and self-determined decision-making.About Genshin Impact and its MusicFirst released in September 2020, Genshin Impact is an award-winning open-world adventure role-playing game that has attracted fans and gamers across the globe. The original Genshin Impact music is produced by HOYO-MiX, the in-house music studio of Genshin Impact’s developer. The game is set in the vast fantasy world of Teyvat consisting of seven nations, each with a dedicated musical theme and multiple soundtrack collections that evoke the history, culture, landscapes, and ongoing adventure of that area. Built on orchestral foundations, the music of Genshin Impact combines elements of music from around the world to depict the variety of the regions and peoples of Teyvat.More information: https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/ Media contact: natacha.concordel@hoyoverse.comAbout UNODCThe United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) works to protect people, promote justice, and support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Its mission is to contribute to global peace and security by addressing the world drug problem, combating organized crime, preventing and countering corruption and terrorism, and promoting fair and effective criminal justice systems.More information: www.unodc.org Media contact: unodc-press@un.orgAbout SuperarSuperar is a nonprofit organization dedicated to using music for social change. Founded in 2009 by Caritas Vienna, the Vienna Boys' Choir, and the Vienna Konzerthaus, Superar provides children and youth, regardless of their cultural, religious, linguistic, or economic background, with free access to high-quality musical education. Active in seven countries, Superar reaches over 4,000 children and youth annually through free lessons.More information: www.superar.eu Media Contact: franziska.mendrina@superar.euAbout YourSmileStudies have shown that music can reduce anxiety and stress, and can distract children from pain and provide a sense of security during prolonged hospital stays. YourSmile is a music and music-making workshop for seriously ill, hospitalized children and adolescents at the University Clinic for Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine at AKH Vienna. It is provided through an interdisciplinary collaboration of music and medical experts, utilizing innovative electronic tools to overcome disease-related isolation, and to promote emotional expression and interaction with peers and parents.For more information: https://www.mdw.ac.at/mrm/iasbs/yoursmile/ Media Contact: vito.giordano@meduniwien.ac.atAbout Cool EarthCool Earth partners with Indigenous Peoples and local communities who live in and manage rainforests. Protecting carbon-rich forests in the world’s three largest rainforest areas is a scalable and cost-effective solution to the climate crisis. Supporting the rights and livelihoods of those who live in and depend on the rainforest is both ethical and impactful. Founded in 2007, Cool Earth pioneered an unconditional cash transfer model to support Indigenous peoples and local communities against threats to their lands and rights. Supported by a board of trustees led by Dr. Tony Juniper CBE and including figures such as Gillian Burke, and ambassadors like Jasmine Hemsley, Cool Earth is committed to developing rights-based approaches as essential solutions to the climate crisis.More information: https://www.coolearth.org/ Media Contact: Kaite.helps@coolearth.org

