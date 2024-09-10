Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,315 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,548 in the last 365 days.

North Dakota is a proven leader in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).

Experience our uncongested airspace, open terrain, and true four-season climate.

Benefit from our state’s direct access to decision-makers, business-centric government, and deep relationships with the FAA.

Collaborate with our partners like the Northern Plains UAS Test Site, Grand Sky Business and Aviation Park, Thales, Northrup Grummon, General Atomics, and nearly 50 other UAS companies that call North Dakota home.

Learn from decades of aviation, telecommunication, engineering, and government experience at University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University.

Fly with a leader. Fly with North Dakota.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

North Dakota is a proven leader in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more