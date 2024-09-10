Keith and Esther Edwards of Enjoy the Journey Leadership Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living with a sense of purpose and doing what you were called to do are important for business leaders, but even more important when that leader is a minister, leading a church and congregation. Cultivating a special form of leadership, honing listening skills, and shaping a new generation of coaches who come from the church, has become the next level of spiritual fulfillment for Keith and Esther Edwards. This husband and wife met back in 1981 and found a mutual love for the local church and the ministers who lead it. They now have a third generation of their family and are still enjoying the journey, never letting anything get in the way of their passion.

Today they operate Enjoy the Journey Leadership Coaching and help others lead more optimally, peeling away the layers of the onion so to speak, and guiding them to discover their deepest purpose and strengths. These pastors turned coaches offer a sacred space where ministers can process their own values, challenges, and next steps. They often ask questions like: How can you walk confidently in the gifts and calling God has given you? What challenges hold you back becoming all that God created you to be? Ministers take on many roles like shepherd, teacher, leader, counselor, manager, CEO, CFO, volunteer coordinator, visionary, theologian, community partner, etc. It goes far beyond their seminary training. It is not difficult to see how a minister can become overwhelmed and lose the sense of why they got involved in ministry in the first place: to love people and help them grow in the grace and knowledge of God, and to serve those around them.

We have heard recent statistics that say 33% of all pastors are ready to leave the ministry if they had the opportunity. This is an alarming stat.

The Edwards team have found coaching to be a powerful tool to come alongside ministers and leaders with the support and encouragement to be resilient in the face of rapid cultural changes.

Coaching works by deepening learning, improving performance, enhancing well-being, and maintaining focus. It helps one to articulate goals, explore options, and confirm learning. It is more than simply change management, but rather deep transformation. The Edwards team has made a tangible investment in the next generation of leaders supporting their excellence and authenticity. They help client leaders to meet the multiplicity of leadership challenges from both the church and broader society.

Dr. and Mrs. Edwards have each studied hard and been certified by ICF, the International Coaching Federation. This is a hallmark of skill and expertise, since that organization has high professional standards, and you have to put a lot of work into their training modules and assessments. As a result, these distinguished coaches can offer a safe place for people to develop their talents and head to a greater level in their spiritual walk.

While many aspects of the leadership journey converge in secular and Christian circles, some are distinct. Coaching helps religious leaders from all sects to partner with the Holy Spirit in a new and deeper way, achieve a state of transcendence for the coach and their clients, and discover unlimited peace, encouragement, and support. It also helps ensure that the choices people make are in alignment with their deeper church values. Every coaching session ends with planning a next action step, which is not simply good spiritually, but in terms of neuroscience and human brain development.

A few times during their career in ministry, the Edwards team was charged with turning around a small or at-risk church. This was a lesson in resilience, both in terms of maintaining faith through the toughest circumstances, and in the ability to bounce back from horrendous things and find the lesson in it all. Teaching people to transcend trauma and keep on growing is a central concept in all types of coaching engagements.

As Keith and Esther Edwards continue to grow their practice, they aim to develop relational networks for their coach approach, identify and move on future possibilities, and build on the context of community. Esther is also looking into a new branch of coaching work. that helps ministers in midlife to transition well. As more people are living to an advanced age and reaching the 90’s and 100 is becoming more of a norm, they find midlife brings many questions, and a chance to redefine their identity. It is also an ideal time to strip away what no longer serves us, and discover the deeper layers of who we are (beyond parenting, career, etc.)

