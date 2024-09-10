Surgical Glue Market Set to Double by 2031, Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Surgical Glue Market Size, Share

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global surgical glue market is experiencing remarkable growth, with its valuation expected to more than double from $2.3 billion in 2021 to $4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. Surgical glues, also known as medical adhesives, are playing an increasingly important role in modern surgical practices, especially as more procedures shift towards minimally invasive techniques such as laparoscopic and robotic surgeries. Their use in sealing wounds, controlling bleeding, and preventing fluid leakage is revolutionizing the way surgeries are performed.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬• Baxter International Inc.• CryoLife Inc.• Cohera Medical• Sealantis Ltd.• Johnson & Johnson• B. Braun Melsungen AG• Sanofi• CSL Limited• Vivostat• Ocular Therapeutix Inc.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31580 The Growing Need for Surgical GluesSurgical glues are essential in preventing the leakage of bodily fluids such as blood, air, and urine during and after surgical procedures. For example, they can be used to seal a punctured lung or to stop bleeding in delicate tissues. This expanding use has led to the development of advanced synthetic glues made from materials like polyethylene glycol (PEG), polyurethanes, and polyesters. These materials are favored for their biocompatibility, flexibility, and degradability, allowing for a safer and more efficient healing process. However, one challenge that remains is the risk of post-polymerization swelling, which can compress surrounding tissues or nerves, posing a limitation to their widespread use.Market Drivers and OpportunitiesThe market's growth is primarily driven by several key factors:1. Aging Population: The growing geriatric population requires more surgeries, which drives the demand for surgical adhesives.2. Rise in Surgical Procedures: As surgical techniques advance, the number of procedures requiring glues for wound closure is rising.3. Road Accidents: Increasing numbers of road accidents and trauma cases are boosting the demand for effective and fast-acting wound treatment solutions.Additionally, the rising awareness of the benefits of surgical glues over traditional methods, such as sutures and staples, is pushing hospitals and surgical centers to adopt these technologies. Emerging economies present particularly lucrative opportunities for market players, as their healthcare infrastructure expands and awareness of advanced wound care solutions grows.Challenges Hindering Market GrowthDespite the promising future, several obstacles could slow down the growth of the surgical glue market. The high cost of these adhesives remains a significant barrier, particularly in regions where healthcare budgets are limited. Furthermore, the growing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries, which often require less adhesive, may limit market expansion.Segmentation of the Surgical Glue MarketThe market is segmented into product types, applications, end-users, and regions.1. By Product: Surgical glues are categorized as either natural or synthetic. Synthetic glues, especially semi-synthetic variants, dominate the market, thanks to their growing use in hospitals and healthcare facilities. Natural adhesives, however, are projected to witness the fastest growth due to their rising demand in ambulatory surgical centers and for treating chronic diseases.2. By Application: Cardiovascular surgeries held the largest market share in 2021 due to the high incidence of heart-related conditions that require surgical intervention. Other growing segments include central nervous system surgeries and cosmetic surgeries, as more people seek quick-healing solutions.3. By End-User: Hospitals are the largest users of surgical glues, benefiting from increased patient inflows and advancements in surgical techniques. However, ambulatory surgery centers are emerging as strong contenders, offering rapid and efficient outpatient care.4. By Region: North America leads the market, driven by the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure and advanced medical technology. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to an increasing number of road accidents, rising healthcare investments, and greater awareness of surgical glues.Future OutlookThe global surgical glue market is poised for steady growth as advancements in biocompatible materials and minimally invasive surgeries continue to shape the future of medical adhesives. While challenges remain, the expanding geriatric population, growing number of surgical procedures, and increasing incidence of injuries present a significant opportunity for market players. With innovation at its core, the surgical glue market is on track to become an indispensable component of modern healthcare systems.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31580

