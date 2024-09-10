EU-Sámi Cooperation in Climate Change Adaptation in the Arctic

Snowy Arctic mountain ridge. Photo: Annie Spratt

The Arctic Institute Arctic Extractivism Series 2024

The Earth’s climate is changing. Research, created as a result of thorough and multidimensional academic research in climate sciences, has consistently found that global surface temperatures have significantly risen as a result of greenhouse gas emissions, this has created rapid, widespread changes to the environment, and that these changes have adversely affected nature and people, particularly vulnerable populations.1)Lee H and Romero J (2023) Climate Change 2023 Synthesis Report Summary for Policymakers. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change One of the most apparent areas of concern is the Arctic.

The Arctic region is most commonly defined by scientists as the circular area from the 66.5-degree parallel north of the equator to the northernmost point of Earth.2)Swinburne University of Technology (2024) Arctic Circle. Swinburne University of Technology. https://astronomy.swin.edu.au/cosmos/a/arctic+circle. Accessed on 1 September 2024. Recent research has shown that the Arctic is warming four times faster than the global average.3)Norwegian Polar Institute (2024) Climate change in the Arctic. Norwegian Polar Institute, https://www.npolar.no/en/themes/climate-change-in-the-arctic/. Accessed on 1 September 2024. This is primarily the result of increasing amounts of solar energy absorbed in areas where melting snow and ice expose darker surfaces, and warming has led to the loss of sea ice and glaciers. NASA studies have also shown that this has profound effects on plant cover4)Ramsayer K (2020) Warming Temperatures Are Driving Arctic Greening. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, https://climate.nasa.gov/news/3025/warming-temperatures-are-driving-arctic-greening/.Accessed on 1 September 2024. and animal livelihood5)NASA Science Editorial Team (2020) Arctic Animals’ Movement Patterns are Shifting in Different Ways as the Climate Changes. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, https://science.nasa.gov/science-research/earth-science/arctic-animals-movement-patterns-are-shifting-in-different-ways-as-the-climate-changes/. Accessed on 1 September 2024. in the Arctic region.

The Arctic region is home to approximately 4 million people.6)World Wildlife Fund (2024) Arctic. World Wildlife Fund, https://www.worldwildlife.org/places/arctic. Accessed on 1 September 2024. This population is spread across eight countries, which include Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the Russian Federation, and the United States. Around 10 percent of the Arctic population are Indigenous peoples, making up a total population of around 400,000 individuals, and many of these groups are distinct to the Arctic.7)Arctic Council (2024) Arctic Peoples. Arctic Council, https://arctic-council.org/explore/topics/arctic-peoples/. Accessed on 1 September 2024. The growing impacts of climate change in the Arctic landscape directly affect the life and culture of its inhabitants, and Indigenous communities living in the Arctic distinctly affected by the impacts of climate change.8)Pavya Almonte M (2023) Vulnerability in the Arctic in the Context of Climate Change and Uncertainty. The Arctic Institute, 2 May, https://www.thearcticinstitute.org/vulnerability-arctic-context-climate-change-uncertainty/. Accessed on 1 September 2024. Climate change in the Arctic may also impact food, accommodation, healthcare and psychological well-being of these communities, making this population important to consider in terms of governance in the Arctic in relation to climate change and the environment.9)Duncan S (2022) Poverty, Well-Being and Climate Change in the Arctic: a Musical Perspective. The Arctic Institute, 27 September, https://www.thearcticinstitute.org/poverty-well-being-climate-change-arctic-musical-perspective/. Accessed on 1 September 2024.

Three Arctic states are represented in the European Union (EU). This makes the EU an important stakeholder in the region. The Arctic region is also home to the Sámi, a group indigenous to modern parts of northern Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Russia. This means that there are two EU countries in which the Sámi people are indigenous. The Sámi people make up a large part of the Indigenous population in the Arctic, with an estimated population between 50,000 and 100,000.10)United Nations Climate Change (2024) The Arctic. United Nations Climate Change, https://lcipp.unfccc.int/about-lcipp/un-indigenous-sociocultural-regions/arctic. Accessed on 1 September 2024.

In this article, I focus on the relationship between the European Commission and the Sámi people and political leadership. I begin by outlining the current makeup and duties of the European Commission and Sámi political leadership. I then focus on the broader governance structure of the Arctic region as it currently stands. Following this, I discuss the state of climate change as it currently relates to the Arctic, as well as how climate change reshapes governing relationships in the region. I conclude by connecting how climate change and the governing relationships between the European Commission and the Sámi people and political leadership can be developed moving forward.

I present two major ways in which cooperation between the European Commission and Sámi people and political leadership can be enhanced. First, there should be greater budgeting of funds for climate adaptation in EU Arctic territory. Second, there must be more visible inclusion of Sámi representatives on the part of the EU at international climate summits and negotiations. Ultimately, it is argued that these actions would be able to serve as the basis of further representations of Indigenous knowledge in supporting ongoing climate policies in the Arctic region, as well as greater prioritisation within EU governing bodies of protecting the Arctic region through cooperation with Indigenous populations.

The Relevant Actors (European Commission and Sámi)

In this article, the two main actors are the European Commission and the Sámi political leadership. To provide sufficient background, in this section, I outline the structure and roles of these two actors. I also connect the relevance of their structure and roles to political decision-making and climate change in the Arctic region.

European Commission

The European Commission is the executive body of the EU.11)European Commission (2024) About the European Commission. European Commission, https://commission.europa.eu/about-european-commission_en. Accessed on 1 September 2024. It is responsible for drawing up proposals for new European legislation, and it implements the decisions of the European Parliament and Council of the European Union. The European Commission is led by a President and 26 additional Commissioners, with one Commissioner coming from each EU country. The President of the European Commission is selected by nomination from the European Council and is required to receive support on their selection by a majority of European Parliament members. The President of the European Commission is selected once every five years following elections for the European Parliament.

The group of Commissioners is referred to as the College of Commissioners. Leadership is divided into the titles of the President, eight Vice-Presidents (which includes three Executive Vice-Presidents), the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and 18 Commissioners. Each of the 18 Commissioners is responsible for a specific policy portfolio under the European Commission.

Nominees for the College of Commissioners are approved by the European Council and voted on by Parliament. The operations of the European Commission are organised into departments, known as Directorates-General (DGs), who have additional staff to carry out daily operations. Each DG is tasked with overseeing a specific policy area.

The European Commission has a broad range of responsibilities. The Commission proposes new laws and is the only EU institution with the power to table laws to be adopted by the Council and the Parliament. The Commission further manages policies in the EU, allocates EU funding, sets spending priorities, and works with the Council of the European Union and European Parliament Parliament to create annual budgets. Budgets are approved by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union supervises spending. The European Commission also enforces, alongside the Court of Justice, European Union law and ensures that it is applied across all member states. Globally, the European Commission speaks on behalf of the EU and EU countries in international bodies and negotiates international agreements for the EU.

Sámi Political Leadership

There are two EU countries, Finland and Sweden, in which the Sámi people have political representatives. In Finland, the Sámi Parliament of Finland was established on March 2, 1996. The Sámi Parliament of Finland was created through the Sámi Parliament Act on July 17, 1995, which specified that the Sámi people “shall be guaranteed cultural autonomy within their home area in matters concerning their language and culture”, and officially entered into force on January 1, 1996.12)Ministry of Justice, Finland (1995) Decree on the Sami Parliament. Ministry of Justice, Finland, https://www.finlex.fi/en/laki/kaannokset/1995/en19951727.pdf. Accessed on 1 September 2024.

The Sámi Parliament of Finland has 21 representatives. Representatives are elected every four years. Elections are held by direct vote from municipalities located within the Sámi homeland of Finland (also referred to as the Sámi Domicile Area). The Sámi homeland is legally defined and bounded as including the municipalities of Enontekiö, Inari, and Utsjoki, along with the Lappi reindeer-herding district in the municipality of Sodankylä.13)Sámi Parliament of Finland (2008) The Sámi in Finland. Sámi Parliament of Finland, https://www.samediggi.fi/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/saamelaisetenglanti.pdf. Accessed on 1 September 2024.

The Swedish Riksdag officially recognized the Sami as Indigenous people of Sweden in 1977, and the Sámi Parliament of Sweden was established in 1993.14)The Sami Parliament of Sweden (2024) Background: The State and the Sami Parliament. The Sami Parliament of Sweden, https://www.sametinget.se/9688. Accessed on 1 September 2024. In 2011, the Swedish Constitution was also amende d to recognize the Sámi as a people whose culture and community life are to be promoted in the country.15)Parliament of Sweden (2011) SFS 2011:109 Form of government. Parliament of Sweden, https://www.lagboken.se/Lagboken/start/sfs/sfs/2011/100-199/d_744017-sfs-2011_109-regeringsform. Accessed on 1 September 2024. The Sámi Parliament in Sweden has 31 publicly elected members. These members are elected every year by general vote. Members of the Sámi Parliament in Sweden meet three times a year, however, the Sámi have no representation in the Swedish Riksdag.

Sámi leaders from Finland, Norway, and Sweden cooperate through the Sámi Parliamentary Council (SPC).16)Sámi Parliamentary of Finland (2024) Sámi Parliamentary Council. Sámi Parliament of Finland, https://samediggi.fi/en/areas-of-expertise/international-affairs/sami-parliamentary-council/. Accessed on 1 September 2024. The Russian Sámi organisations are also permanent participants within the SPC, but the Sámi have no representative body in Russia. Sámi leaders from these countries meet through the Conference of Sámi Parliamentarians (CSP). The CSP meeting has occurred every three years since 2005. A common committee has also been formed to govern the national symbols of the Sámi, which has thus far determined national symbols of the Sámi which include the Sámi flag, the Sámi National Day, and the Song of the Sámi Family.

The leadership of the SPC changes on a rotating basis, in which the Sámi Parliaments from Norway, Sweden, and Finland lead the council for 16 months at a time, with the Parliament in leadership at a given time being referred to as the secretariat. The Sámi Presidents of different countries hold annual meetings, which are organised through the Nordic Council of Ministers (NCM). At the annual meetings, ministers from Finland, Norway, and Sweden are also present.

Current Governance in the Arctic

Aside from the European Commission and political bodies of the Sámi within countries and in cooperation with one another across countries, the Arctic Region also has important political structures in place. These structures, based on political forums and international treaties, influence governance in the region.

The Arctic Council is the primary body for governance in the Arctic region.17)Arctic Council (2024) Arctic Council. Arctic Council, https://arctic-council.org/. Accessed on 1 September 2024. The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental forum, conducting policy-making efforts and diplomatic relations for the region. The Arctic Council was formed in 1996. It has eight member countries, which include Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and the United States. The Arctic Council also has six permanent participants from Indigenous Populations and thirty-eight international observers.18)Arctic Council (2024) Permanent Participants, Arctic Council, https://arctic-council.org/about/permanent-participants/. Accessed on 1 September 2024. The six Indigenous Population permanent participants include the Saami Council, along with the Aleut International Association (AIA), the Arctic Athabaskan Council (AAC), the Gwich’in Council International (GCI), the Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC), the Russian Association of Indigenous Peoples of the North (RAIPON). The international observers are composed of international states, intergovernmental organisations, interparliamentary organisations, and non-governmental organisations. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) is an international convention particularly relevant to the Arctic region.19)United Nations (1982) United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. United Nations, https://www.un.org/depts/los/convention_agreements/texts/unclos/unclos_e.pdf. Accessed on 1 September 2024. This convention was adopted in 1982, as it establishes laws relating to global oceans and seas. All countries with a physical presence in the Arctic region, except for the United States, are party to UNCLOS. UNCLOS establishes a set of rules that govern the conduct of maritime activities such as shipping and resource management.20)East M (2020) UNCLOS in the Arctic: A Treaty for Warmer Waters. Georgetown Security Studies Review, https://georgetownsecuritystudiesreview.org/2020/02/24/unclos-in-the-arctic-a-treaty-for-warmer-waters/. Accessed on 1 September 2024.

The Arctic Council has also negotiated three significant international agreements. The Agreement on Cooperation on Aeronautical and Maritime Search and Rescue in the Arctic (ACAMSRA) was signed on May 12, 2011, and entered into force on January 19, 2013.21)Arctic Council (2011) Agreement on Cooperation on Aeronautical and Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) in the Arctic. Arctic Council, https://oaarchive.arctic-council.org/items/9c343a3f-cc4b-4e75-bfd3-4b318137f8a2. Accessed on 1 September 2024. ACAMSRA coordinates international search and rescue response in the Arctic. It lays out the area of responsibility regarding search and rescue, as well as the coverage of search and rescue in the Arctic among state parties.

The Agreement on Cooperation on Marine Oil Pollution Preparedness and Response in the Arctic (ACMOPPRA) was signed on May 15, 2013, and entered into force on March 25, 2016.22)Arctic Council (2013) Agreement on Cooperation on Marine Oil Pollution Preparedness and Response in the Arctic. Arctic Council, https://oaarchive.arctic-council.org/items/ee4c9907-7270-41f6-b681-f797fc81659f. Accessed on 1 September 2024. It aims to strengthen the cooperation, coordination, and mutual assistance among Arctic countries regarding oil pollution preparedness to protect the marine environment from pollution by oil.23)Arctic Council Emergency Prevention, Preparedness and Response Working Group (2024) Agreements. Arctic Council Emergency Prevention, Preparedness and Response Working Group, https://eppr.org/resources/agreements/. Accessed on 1 September 2024. The Agreement on Enhancing International Arctic Scientific Cooperation (AEIASC) was signed on May 11, 2017, and entered into force on May 23, 2018.24)Arctic Council (2017) Agreement on Enhancing International Arctic Scientific Cooperation. Arctic Council, https://oaarchive.arctic-council.org/items/9d1ecc0c-e82a-43b5-9a2f-28225bf183b9. Accessed on 1 September 2024. This agreement aims to facilitate access among scientists in the Arctic by outlining rules for the entry and exit of researchers to the Arctic, the use of equipment and materials, and access to infrastructure, facilities, and data.25)International Arctic Science Committee Secretariat (2024) Arctic Science Agreement. International Arctic Science Committee, https://iasc.info/cooperations/arctic-science-agreement. Accessed on 1 September 2024.

Climate Change in the Arctic and How it Reshapes the Governance in the Region

Climate change is affecting all corners of the globe. These effects are particularly significant in the Arctic. With scientific research showing that climate change is accelerating faster in the Arctic region than the global average, the consequences of climate change in the region will be more pronounced and occur more rapidly.

Climate change in the Arctic has both local and global implications.26)Arctic Council (2024) The Arctic in a Changing Climate. Arctic Council, https://arctic-council.org/explore/topics/climate/. Accessed on 1 September 2024. Local effects on the environment in the Arctic can be observed through the loss of sea ice and land ice ocean acidification.27)National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (2021) Arctic Report Card: Climate change transforming Arctic into ‘dramatically different state’. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 14 December, https://www.noaa.gov/news-release/arctic-report-card-climate-change-transforming-arctic-into-dramatically-different-state. Accessed on 1 September 2024. These effects can also result in the loss of permafrost, the spread of ecotoxins, and more extreme weather events.28)Norwegian Polar Institute (2024) Climate Change in the Arctic. Norwegian Polar Institute, https://www.npolar.no/en/themes/climate-change-in-the-arctic/#toggle-id-1. Accessed on 1 September 2024. Further effects on the human population can also include required evacuations, loss of economic activity, and negative health effects.29)World Wildlife Fund (2024) Climate Change. World Wildlife Fund, https://www.arcticwwf.org/threats/climate-change/. Accessed on 1 September 2024. Global implications of climate change in the Arctic can relate to rising sea levels and changes in precipitation.30)National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (2021) Climate Change Impacts. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 13 August, https://www.noaa.gov/education/resource-collections/climate/climate-change-impacts. Accessed on 1 September 2024. Stronger winds, stronger water currents, and accelerated shoreline erosion can also occur.31)Marine Mammal Commission (2024) Climate Change and the Arctic. Maine Mammal Commission, https://www.mmc.gov/priority-topics/arctic/climate-change/. Accessed on 1 September 2024. These changes not only affect conditions of the environment and individual livelihood, but also political relations and governance in the Arctic. Climate change has led to the opening up of new shipping routes and the exploration of new areas for mining, oil and gas drilling, and fishing.32)Swiss Re (2023) Climate change, trade and geopolitics – new risks in the Arctic. Swiss Re, 14 June, https://www.swissre.com/institute/research/sonar/sonar2023/new-risks-in-arctic.html. Accessed on 1 September 2024. This, in turn, shapes the race for resources, particularly critical minerals, in the region.33)Jiménez Admetlla M, Mignogna M & Ziebarth D (2024) The Arctic Race for Resources Amidst Climate Concerns. ITSS Verona, 4 January, https://www.itssverona.it/the-arctic-race-for-resources-amidst-climate-concerns. Accessed on 1 September 2024. In addition to considerations of shipping and resource exploitation in the region are those of unclaimed territory.

The disappearance of polar ice caps creates an increase in unclaimed ocean and land territory.34)Gross M (2020) Geopolitical Competition in The Arctic Circle. Harvard International Review, 2 December, https://hir.harvard.edu/the-arctic-circle/. Accessed on 1 September 2024. Commercial and military activities in the region are determined by these disputes and changes in landscape. Taken together, these changes resulting from climate change raise competition and geopolitical tensions in the Arctic region.

Future Pathways for Cooperation in a Changing Arctic

Having covered the background on governance, climate change, and geopolitics in the Arctic region, I turn here towards the two primary pathways suggested in this article on how the European Commission and Sámi people and political leadership can cooperate to improve conditions in the Arctic. The first pertains to budgeting, focusing on greater funding and development for incorporating Sámi knowledge into addressing concerns of climate change. The second relates to the visibility and inclusion of Sámi knowledge and participation through the European Union.

Greater budgeting of funds for climate adaptation in EU Arctic territory

The budgeting process in the European Union is multifaceted and complex, involving a number of political and administrative factors. The process, however, can be described in basic form through the following steps.35)EU Monitor (2024) Budgetary Procedure (BUD). EU Monitor, https://www.eumonitor.eu/9353000/1/j9vvik7m1c3gyxp/vha0lfjhcwxu. Accessed on 1 September 2024. The annual budget of the European Union is decided jointly by the European Commission, the Council, and the EU Parliament.36)European Union (2024) How the EU budget is spent. European Union, https://european-union.europa.eu/institutions-law-budget/budget/how-eu-budget-spent_en. Accessed on 1 September 2024. First, a draft budget is prepared by the European Commission. After the preparation of the draft budget, it is presented to the European Parliament and Council of Ministers. The European Parliament and Council of Ministers decide if the budget is approved. They can also amend the budget. If the European Parliament and Council of Ministers agree on the budget, it is approved. If an agreement is not reached, they must go into negotiations to achieve a final budget.

Previously, a limited amount of funding has been provided to expand the role of Sámi knowledge on the part of the European Union. One example of this is from September 2019, when the Saami Council, partnering with Suoma Sámi Nuorat, received project funding from the EU Interreg Nord program.37)Arctic Science Ministerial (2023) Solutions for Sustainable Development: 4th Arctic Science Ministerial Report. Arctic Science Ministerial, 14-15 May, https://library.arcticportal.org/2078/1/4th%20ARCTIC%20SCIENCE%20MINISTERIAL%20REPORT.pdf. Accessed on 1 September 2024. The project aimed to create a knowledge platform on EU-Sámi relevant topics, as well as develop a more strategic approach towards the EU.38)Saami Council (2022) Filling the EU-Sápmi knowledge gaps. Saami Council, https://www.saamicouncil.net/en/eu-capacity. Accessed on 1 September 2024. This was the first major partnership between the EU and Sámi. The project took important steps, which included a series of educational courses covering subjects such as understanding the EU market, lobbying the EU, and EU project management including members of Sámi civil society and institutions, professional support provided to young Sámi people through a trainee program, and the establishment of the EU-Sápmi think-tank (ESJ) consisting of six Sámi experts from Sweden, Finland, and Norway to represent the Sámi business community, decision-making bodies, academia and civil society.39)European Commission (2021) Strengthening ties between the Sámi people and the EU, European Commission, 29 September, https://ec.europa.eu/regional_policy/projects/projects-database/strengthening-ties-between-the-sami-people-and-the-eu_en. Accessed on 1 September 2024.

While this first step was important, it also reflects how little budgeting has been targeted at incorporating Sámi knowledge into governance in the EU. In its next budget proposal, the European Commission could include funding for a program designed to develop a Sámi knowledge platform regarding climate change adaptation measures in the Arctic. The Saami Council Annual Operation Plan from 2015 has explicitly stated that “[t]he basis of Saami culture must be secured and strengthened through sustainable management of natural resources. Negative consequences caused by, amongst others, pollution, climate change, and changes in the use of nature must be prevented”.40)Saami Council (2024) Arctic and Environmental Unit. Saami Council, https://www.saamicouncil.net/en/arctic-and-environmental-unit. Accessed on 1 September 2024.

Adopted in September 2019, “The Sámi Arctic Strategy” is also central to outlining the ethos and strategic measures of the Sámi in protecting the Arctic environment and adapting to the consequences of climate change.41)Saami Council (2019) The Sámi Arctic Strategy. Saami Council, https://www.saamicouncil.net/documentarchive/the-smi-arctic-strategy-samisk-strategi-for-arktiske-saker-smi-rktala-igumuat. Accessed on 1 September 2024. This Strategy includes a section dedicated expressly to the environment and climate change. In this section, there is a significant focus on multilateral engagement to protect threats to land and research relating to climate change, as well as engaging with best practices between Indigenous peoples and transnational parties. It is also explicitly stated that the Sámi people and political leadership seek to work with the European Union to develop transnational networks and be present in meetings and government bodies.

Funding could include outlined plans for scientific research projects, climate change adaptation practices and infrastructure development, civil society collaboration, and a think tank focused on climate change and Sámi knowledge in the Arctic. Discretion of funds should also primarily be controlled by Sámi leadership and local communities. This would ensure that budgeted funds continued to have central Sámi input into the development and diffusion of knowledge into action. These programs could also help inform climate adaptation approaches in other areas of the European Union, which could incorporate these ideas and techniques where applicable. The EU Commission should also work in conjunction with Sámi leadership and communities as future budgets and insights evolve.

Visible inclusion of Sámi representatives on the part of the EU at international climate summits and negotiations

Inclusion is a central part of political representation. For actors to be present and function on the political stage, inclusive representation facilitates the ability to conduct actions.42)Hayat S (2018) Six Varieties of Inclusive Representation. in Dario Castiglione, and Johannes Pollak (eds), Creating Political Presence: The New Politics of Democratic Representation, 141-161 Recent scholarship also notes that States are no longer the ultimate holders of sovereignty or the only actors in international relations.43)Butler G (2017) The European Union and Diplomatic Law: An Emerging Actor in Twenty-First Century Diplomacy. in Paul Behrens (ed.), Diplomatic Law in a New Millennium, 319-340 The representation of the Sámi people thus far in the EU has been limited. The Saami Council formally established an EU Unit in January 2019.44)Saami Council (2024) EU Unit. Saami Council, https://www.saamicouncil.net/en/euunit. Accessed on 1 September 2024. It remains, however, that the EU has incorporated limited Sámi presence in its governance structure. This should change for the benefit of all EU citizens.

One possibility for visibility and inclusion can be to establish a diplomatic envoy for Sámi advocacy. This would allow not only for the inclusiveness of Sámi knowledge on the global stage as part of the EU but also ensure that this knowledge is more visible to different populations and political actors across the world. This would expand the transnational reach of Sámi knowledge and would provide the support of institutionalised EU infrastructure. This could help shape the significance of Sámi participation at a global stage while supporting responses to climate change in the Arctic region.

The European Commission can open calls to establish new working groups. Another important step would be a new working group on Sámi Cooperation in Climate Change Adaptation in the Arctic. Working groups can serve to propose policy and engage with relevant policymakers. The development of a working group would allow for stronger and more efficient integration of Sámi knowledge into policy development regarding climate change in the Arctic region. This would not only benefit the Arctic but would be of concern to all EU member states.

Finally, the European Commission can work on establishing larger outreach and media presentations of Sámi knowledge and climate adaptation efforts. Through the EU Digital Diplomacy program, the EU has outlined a plan to secure its global role in the digital world, protect strategic interests, and promote an inclusive, dynamic, and human-centric framework.45)European Union External Action (2024) Digital Diplomacy. European Union External Action, https://www.eeas.europa.eu/eeas/digital-diplomacy_en. Accessed on 1 September 2024. The EU Council Conclusions on EU Digital Diplomacy have presented the importance of the digital world in relation to geopolitical tensions, diplomacy, and global affairs.46)European Council (2023) Digital diplomacy: Council sets out priority actions for stronger EU action in global digital affairs. European Council, 23 June, https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2023/06/26/digital-diplomacy-council-sets-out-priority-actions-for-stronger-eu-action-in-global-digital-affairs/. Accessed on 1 September 2024. If the EU seeks to achieve these goals, it should incorporate measures to integrate narratives and discourse on development in climate change and climate action in the Arctic. This should be supported by Sámi people and political leadership to convey these narratives and this discourse which incorporates understanding of conditions in the Arctic to ensure the accurate reach of information is presented to the broader public.

Climate change is a sobering reality that individuals, governments, and international organisations must all face, as well as take actions to address and adapt. The EU has sought to be at the forefront of a green transition and progressing through the climate crisis.47)European Council (2023) COP28: Council sets out EU position for UN climate summit in Dubai. European Council, 16 October, https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2023/10/16/cop28-council-sets-out-eu-position-for-un-climate-summit-in-dubai/. Accessed on 1 September 2024. To appropriately achieve this, the EU must engage with, incorporate, and support Sámi skills, knowledge, and tradition. In particular, the measures outlined here would help climate change adaptation and spread this knowledge to support broader security and protection of humanity in the Arctic region.

Dan Ziebarth is a PhD student in the Department of Political Science at George Washington University.