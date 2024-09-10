E-SUV Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues By 2030 | TESLA, HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD., VOLKSWAGEN AG

E-SUV Market

Increase in solutions for fuel-efficient mobility and reduced battery cost per KWH fuel the growth of the global e-SUV market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in penetration of fuel-efficient mobility solutions and reduction in battery cost per KWH drive the growth of the global 𝐄-𝐒𝐔𝐕 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 . However, lowered sales and production of automotive and high manufacturing cost of electric-driven SUVs restrain the market growth. On the other hand, development of e-SUV integrated with high-end technologies and huge potential in developing nations create new opportunities in the coming years.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13129 Changing consumer perspective toward improved vehicle safety, high integration of high-end technologies in vehicles, and government policies to promote electrified vehicles are key factors that drive demand for e-SUVs . On the basis of type, global market is divided into compact crossover, crossover, mid-size, and full size. The compact crossover segment holds a leading share in the global market, owing to growth in consumer preference toward compact SUV solutions with compact sizes and designs as it is mid solution between sedan passenger vehicles and large sports utility vehicles. Moreover, battery electric SUVs are being popular amongst the end users, owing to its operational competence along with low noise and optimum fuel efficiency.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐇𝐎𝐍𝐃𝐀 𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐎𝐑 𝐂𝐎., 𝐋𝐓𝐃., 𝐊𝐈𝐀 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐀𝐔𝐋𝐓, 𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐋𝐀, 𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐀 𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐒, 𝐁𝐘𝐃 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐘 𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃, 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐎𝐑 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐘, 𝐃𝐀𝐈𝐌𝐋𝐄𝐑 𝐀𝐆, 𝐕𝐎𝐋𝐊𝐒𝐖𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐍 𝐀𝐆, 𝐕𝐎𝐋𝐕𝐎 𝐂𝐀𝐑 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐁𝐌𝐖 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenarios, value chain, and competitive landscape.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/83a5270042a1977958f06255138f605f Based on propulsion, the battery electric vehicle segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hybrid vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.0% from 2021 to 2030.Based on type, the compact crossover segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global e-SUV market, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the mid-size segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 27.3% from 2021 to 2030.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market share as well as it is expected to be a growth leader in the global e-SUV market. U.S. is expected to be a leader in the North America market during the forecast period owing to growing penetration of the electric vehicles and growing inclination towards utility vehicles. India, Germany and China serve as the emerging market for eSUV. The global e-SUV market size is a fairly consolidated market with limited number of players holding majority of the market share in the global market. Majority of the market participants are strategically involved in product launch, point venture, and product development activities.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13129 𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By propulsion, the hybrid vehicle segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.By type, compact crossover segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.By Seating Capacity, the 6 seater and above segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.By region, Asia-pacific dominated the global e-SUV market in 2020 in terms of market share.𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:ATV and UTV Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/06/09/2244567/0/en/ATV-and-UTV-Market-to-Garner-11-95-Billion-by-2027-Allied-Market-Research.html Two-Wheeler Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-wheeler-market-to-reach-260-60-billion-globally-by-2032-at-6-4-cagr-allied-market-research-302000089.html Minibus Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2024/01/22/2812718/0/en/Minibus-Market-to-Reach-15-5-billion-Globally-by-2032-at-4-7-CAGR-Allied-Market-Research.html Electric Vehicle Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/10/23/2764378/0/en/Electric-Vehicle-Market-EV-Industry-Is-Set-to-Reach-an-Estimate-of-823-75-Billion-by-2030-at-a-Compound-Annual-Growth-Rate-CAGR-Of-18-2-Allied-Market-Research.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.