PHILIPPINES, September 10 - Press Release

September 10, 2024 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on appeal of Guo Hua Ping's camp for a Senate executive session Our Committee has not seen any reason to believe that Guo Hua Ping will provide us with factual, valuable, and reliable information to convince us to agree to an executive session. Ni hindi nga parin nya maamin na Chinese national siya at pinanganak siya sa China kahit harap-harapan nang pinakita ang mga ebidensya sa kanya. Nakakainsulto na pinipilit parin niyang Pilipino siya. If she cannot even tell the truth about her identity, why should we believe everything else that comes out of her mouth? Magpakatotoo siya sa susunod na pagdinig, at baka sakali maniwala kaming magpapakatotoo din siya sa isang executive session.

