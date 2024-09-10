Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,167 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on appeal of Guo Hua Ping's camp for a Senate executive session

PHILIPPINES, September 10 - Press Release
September 10, 2024

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on appeal of Guo Hua Ping's camp for a Senate executive session

Our Committee has not seen any reason to believe that Guo Hua Ping will provide us with factual, valuable, and reliable information to convince us to agree to an executive session.

Ni hindi nga parin nya maamin na Chinese national siya at pinanganak siya sa China kahit harap-harapan nang pinakita ang mga ebidensya sa kanya. Nakakainsulto na pinipilit parin niyang Pilipino siya.

If she cannot even tell the truth about her identity, why should we believe everything else that comes out of her mouth? Magpakatotoo siya sa susunod na pagdinig, at baka sakali maniwala kaming magpapakatotoo din siya sa isang executive session.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on appeal of Guo Hua Ping's camp for a Senate executive session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more