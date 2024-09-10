Emerald Ribbon Ring by Olivia Yao Wins Silver in A' Jewelry Design Award

Emerald Ribbon Ring

Olivia Yao's Innovative Multiwear Jewelry Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Jewelry Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly respected A' Design Award , one of the world's most prestigious design competitions, has announced Olivia Yao 's "Emerald Ribbon Ring" as a Silver winner in the Jewelry Design category. This recognition underscores the significance of Yao's innovative multiwear jewelry design within the competitive jewelry industry, celebrating her exceptional creativity and craftsmanship.Yao's award-winning Emerald Ribbon Ring exemplifies the growing trend of versatile, transformative jewelry that seamlessly adapts to various occasions and styles. By offering multiple wearing options, this design caters to the modern consumer's desire for adaptability and value, setting a new standard for functionality and aesthetics in the jewelry market.The Emerald Ribbon Ring showcases Yao's signature fluid lines and meticulous attention to detail. The piece gracefully spans two fingers, with 130 skillfully cut diamonds set in a seamless channel, creating a continuous flow of brilliance. Hidden clasps allow the ring to transform into a bowknot pendant and a single-knot ring, offering wearers the freedom to create unique looks for any occasion.This prestigious recognition from the A' Jewelry Design Award serves as a testament to Olivia Yao's dedication to pushing the boundaries of jewelry design. The accolade is expected to inspire her future creations and influence industry trends, as Yao continues to blend Eastern and Western aesthetics while prioritizing innovation and wearability.Interested parties may learn more at:About Olivia YaoGraduating from MA Jewellery Design at School of Jewellery in Birmingham, Olivia Yao is known for her elegant designs that integrate the tenderness of the East and innovative spirit of the West. With a GIA diamond analyst certificate and years of designer experience, Olivia further ventured her career in London high street jewellery suppliers, absorbing the most exhilarating momentum at the fashion front. As a global trekker, Olivia draws inspiration from extensive travels and integrates these adventures in creative themes.About Olivia Yao Jewellery International Co., LtdInfatuated with the splendor of precious stones, Olivia Yao Jewellery is dedicated to original design and fine crafts to create single and sophisticated ornaments that blend contemporary trends and timeless classics. Founded in 2013, the brand is influenced by Art Nouveau and appreciates the natural uniqueness of each piece of material, seeking to uncover the glamour of precious stones with refined artistry.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through original, highly functional creations. The award is granted to designs that incorporate technical proficiency, artistic skill, and creativity, as determined by a rigorous blind peer-review process involving an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://jewelrycompetitions.com

