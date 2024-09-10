Australia Food Safety Testing Market to Reach $593.2 Million by 2035, Driven by a 9.1% CAGR

Heightened Food Safety Concerns and Stringent Regulations Drive Growth in the Global Food Safety Testing Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Australia food safety testing market was valued at $211.0 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $593.2 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2035. The rise in occurrence of food contamination incidents is a major factor driving the food safety testing market growth. Outbreaks caused by pathogens such as E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria have heightened public awareness and concerns about food safety. For instance, the Australian Institute of Food Safety (2022) reported that in Australia, an estimated 4.1 million cases of food poisoning occurred, resulting in over 31,000 hospitalizations, 1 million doctor visits, and 86 deaths. These incidents cause serious health risks, which lead to significant economic losses for the food industry due to recalls, legal liabilities, and damage to brand reputation. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1 in 10 people globally fall ill from contaminated food annually, underscoring the critical need for food safety measures and testing. The demand for such measures and testing is further driven by severe government regulations and standards aimed at preventing contamination and ensuring food quality. Consequently, there is an increase in demand for precise testing to ensure that food products are safe for consumption.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗗𝗙 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A103135 However, concerns with reference to false positives and negatives significantly hamper the food safety testing market in Australia. False positives, which incorrectly indicate contamination, lead to unnecessary recalls, financial losses, and damage to brand reputation. For instance, a review by Christopher Snabes from the American Proficiency Institute (API) revealed that up to 5% of pathogen and Salmonella tests yield false positives. In addition, false negatives occur in 9.1% of Campylobacter tests and 4.9% of Salmonella tests on average. These inaccuracies compromise trust in testing methods and increase costs for food producers who must conduct additional verification tests to confirm initial results. Conversely, false negatives, which fail to detect actual contaminants, cause severe health risks and potential legal consequences. According to the University of Melbourne, in Australia, foodborne illnesses affected around 4.1 million people annually owing to undetected pathogens. These inaccuracies highlight the limitations of current testing technologies and methodologies, creating a significant barrier to the adoption of food safety testing.Furthermore, automation in the food processing sector has created significant opportunities for the food safety testing market in Australia. The future of food safety testing relies on the integration of automation and artificial intelligence (AI). Automated systems streamline testing processes, while AI analyzes large datasets to identify patterns and potential risks, enhancing the effectiveness and accuracy of food safety protocols. Machine learning algorithms predict contamination risks and support preventive measures. Beyond traditional batch testing, continuous monitoring has become more popular. This approach involves real-time monitoring of various parameters throughout the food supply chain, enabling immediate intervention when safety standards are breached. Sensors and IoT (Internet of Things) devices provide real-time data on factors such as temperature, humidity, and contamination levels, ensuring proactive risk management.The Australia food safety testing market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, food tested, and region. By type, the market is categorized into pathogen, genetically modified organism (GMO), chemical and toxin, and others. As per the technology, the market is divided into agar culturing, PCR-based assay, immunoassay-based, and others. On the basis of food tested, the food safety testing market is fragmented into meat & meat product, seafood, dairy & dairy product, cereals, grains, & pulses, processed food, and others. By region, the Australia food safety testing market is analyzed across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, and rest of Australia.𝗘𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆 𝗯𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A103135 By type, the pathogen segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2023 with a CAGR of 8.5%. In addition, quick pathogen testing methods have become common in the food business. New developments in sensors, tests based on antibodies, and techniques for genetic amplification are a few of these techniques. Furthermore, traditional plating including enrichment requires longer duration than other methods, hence, such drawback in the method creates opportunities for the player to offer more enhanced service in this market. While preserving a high level of specificity and sensitivity, genetic amplification techniques such as PCR and nucleic acid sequence-based amplification have drastically decreased assay durations (NASBA). Whereas most antibody testing cannot, these techniques can discriminate between species that are closely related.By technology, the PCR-based assay segment had the largest share in 2023 with a CAGR of 8.4% and is expected to have the largest market share in 2035 owing to real-time polymerase chain reaction. Moreover, polymerase chain reaction is a quick and inexpensive quantitative method for determining the quantity of certain DNA-segments present in samples, which aids in detecting both purposeful and incidental food adulterations caused by biological contaminants. In addition, polymerase chain reaction technology is used extensively throughout the product development process in the agricultural biotechnology sector. The technique is typically used to identify whether or not a product sample contains genetically modified material as well as to calculate how much of it is contained in a product.By food tested, the processed food segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2023. Many chemicals are routinely added to processed foods to extend their shelf life and improve flavor & scent. However, the major food producers often include food additives that are bad for health and prohibited by the FDA to improve the food product. Food additives are added to food to enhance flavor, color, and shelf life. In addition, food additives are used in food processing to alter the taste, consistency, and packaging of the meal. To manufacture processed food in the right form, numerous chemicals are added to it. Consumption of these substances adversely affects the health of a person.𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A103135 The major players operating in the Australia food safety testing market include Intertek Group Plc, SGS SA, TUV SUD AG, ALS Limited, BioRad Laboratories, AsureQuality Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and DNV AS.Key Takeaways• By type, the pathogen segment dominated the market in 2023.• By technology, the PCR-based Assay segment dominated the market in 2023.• By food tested, the meat & meat products segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2023.• By region, New South Wales dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2023. However, Mpumalanga is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Trending Reports in Industry:U.S. Food safety testing Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030South Africa Food Safety Testing Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035Food Safety Testing Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.