Bay Area Phoenix Ready for FIBA WBLA Competition in Medellin, Colombia

The Bay Area Phoenix have been selected to participate in this years FIBA WBL Americas Tournament

Bay Area Phoenix Ready for FIBA WBLA

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bay Area Phoenix are thrilled to announce their participation in the prestigious FIBA Women's Basketball League Americas (WBLA) tournament this month in Medellin, Colombia. This marks a historic moment for both the team and women's basketball in the Bay Area, as the Phoenix prepare to showcase their talents on one of the sport's largest international stages.

Head Coach Bryan Gardere expressed his excitement ahead of the tournament, saying, "We are thrilled to announce that our team will be competing in the prestigious FIBA WBL Americas tournament. This opportunity marks a significant milestone for us and for women's basketball in the Bay Area. The journey to this point has been both enjoyable and educational. Our roster boasts a wealth of experience, with players who have excelled in FIBA, WNBA, WPBA, and college basketball. While we’ve had limited preparation time, we are confident that our team's talent and determination will enable us to be highly competitive and achieve a strong performance."

Gardere continued, "Facing off against some of the best teams in the world will undoubtedly be challenging, but we are ready to rise to the occasion. Being part of the FIBA WBL Americas from the Bay Area is a tremendous opportunity and a significant step forward for the future of women's basketball. We look forward to representing our community and showcasing the skill and spirit of women’s basketball on this prominent stage.”

The Phoenix will hold a training camp on September 14-15, as they fine-tune their preparations for the competition. Fans, supporters, and media interested in attending the training camp can reach out via email:

Toni@womenspba.com

admin@womenspba.com

Bay Area Phoenix Roster:

Faatimah A

Ameela Li

Rebecca Harris

Kamilah Jackson

Jazmine Jackson

Danielle Robinson

Aliyah Collier

Mo Bennett

Aquira Decosta

The Phoenix are set to compete in Pool B during the tournament's preliminary round. The schedule is as follows:

September 27, 2024: Phoenix vs. Pioneras De Delicias

September 28, 2024: Phoenix vs. Salvadorenas B.C

September 29, 2024: Phoenix vs. Indeportes Antioquia

Fans can follow the Phoenix and the entire FIBA WBLA competition by subscribing to FIBA on YouTube: FIBA YouTube.

To support the Bay Area Phoenix and donate to their journey, visit: Support Bay Area Phoenix.

The Bay Area Phoenix are excited to take on this challenge and represent their community on a global stage. Stay tuned for more updates and follow the Phoenix as they rise in Medellin!

WPBA Promo Video

